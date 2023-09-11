Name Micheal J Fox Net Worth $65 million Gender Male DOB Jun 9, 1961 Age 62 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Author, Television producer, Film Producer, Voice Actor

In 2020, Michael J. Fox retired from acting following challenges posed by Parkinson's disease. The 62-year-old father of four came from humble beginnings. In a recent interview, he candidly shared that he was "struggling to make ends meet" when he first ventured into acting.

"At 18 years old, I had no money, no connections, and I was literally searching for food in dumpsters," he said. Nevertheless, he remained confident in his abilities and had a strong belief in his talent early on (in the 1980s). "I knew I was destined for success," he said. The "Back to the Future" actor has a net worth of $65 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

In the first "Back to the Future" film, Michael J. Fox received a salary of $500,000. For the second and third installments, which were filmed consecutively between February 1989 and January 1990, Fox earned $5 million each. His total earnings from the three "Back to the Future" movies amounted to $11.4 million.

In 1994, Michael J. Fox's salary for his role in the movie "Greedy" was $5 million. Fox earned $750,000 for his role in the 1985 film "Teen Wolf," per The Richest. He received $2 million for his 1987 movie, "The Secret of my Succe$s."

Michael J. Fox speaks during a "Back To The Future Reunion" panel at New York Comic Con. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While filming "Doc Hollywood" in 1991, Michael J. Fox developed a tremor in his pinky finger, leading to a devastating diagnosis of young-onset Parkinson's disease at the age of 29. For several years, he kept his illness private and continued working in movies like "For Love or Money," "The American President," and "Frighteners." In 1995, he and his wife, Tracy Pollan welcomed twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler. Seeking more family time in New York City, Fox returned to television in ABC's "Spin City," earning numerous awards. However, during the third season of the show, he could no longer hide his Parkinson's diagnosis and decided to share it with the public.

After one more "Spin City" season, he retired from full-time acting to focus on Parkinson's advocacy. In 2000, he founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's drug development, which has raised over $1.75 billion to date, significantly advancing the search for a cure.

The Fox family's primary residence is located in Manhattan with an additional property in Quogue, New York (in the Hamptons), which they acquired in October 2007 for $6.3 million. Back in 1997, Fox and Pollan embarked on a custom-built project, creating a 5,000-square-foot home on a sprawling 72-acre plot in Sharon, Connecticut. They decided to list this home for sale in 2016 with an initial asking price of $4.25 million, eventually accepting an offer of $3.9 million in October 2017.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, on June 9, 1961, the renowned actor we know today as Michael J. Fox was originally named Michael Andrew Fox. His mother, Phyllis Piper held roles as both an actress and a payroll clerk while his father, William Fox, served as a police officer and a member of the Canadian Forces.

Throughout the 1980s, Michael J. Fox achieved remarkable success, becoming a household name and a heartthrob, notably for his role on the popular sitcom "Family Ties." However, his status as a major star was solidified when he starred in the immensely successful "Back to the Future" movie franchise. In July 1988, Fox tied the knot with fellow actress Tracy Pollan; together, they have four children.

The Fox family attending an event for Micheal J Fox Foundation. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Why is Michael J. Fox so famous?

Michael J. Fox is best known for his roles in the "Back to the Future" trilogy and in the TV series, "Family Ties" and "Spin City."

How long has Michael J. Fox lived with Parkinson's?

Micheal J. Fox has lived with the disease for around 3 decades.

At what age did Michael J. Fox get Parkinson's?

Michael J. Fox has suffered from a number of injuries as a result of his Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991 at age 29.

