Name Jay Leno Net Worth $450 Million Salary $15 Million+ Gender Male DOB April 28, 1950 Age 73 Yrs Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Stand-up comedian, Television presenter, Comedian

Also Read: Mel Gibson Is Magnificent In Front of and Behind The Camera; He Deserves Much More Than His $430 Million

Jay Leno, an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and former late-night television host boasts a substantial net worth of $450 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Following his years in stand-up comedy, he took on the role of hosting "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on NBC from 1992 to 2009.

Image Source: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Also Read: At 40, 'Peter Parker' Enjoys a Net Worth of $16 Million: A Look Into Andrew Garfield's Wealth, Movies

Towards the conclusion of his tenure as host of "The Tonight Show", Jay Leno commanded an annual salary of $15 million. During his peak on the show, he earned an impressive $30 million annually. In an act of generosity, he accepted a 50% reduction in pay after the 2011 season to facilitate raises for his staff and secure their positions.

Earnings from stand-up

Also Read: 'Despacito' Rapper Daddy Yankee Made Reggaeton Mainstream; Last Year He Entered Retirement With $46 Million Net Worth

Jay garners approximately $10 million each year from his rigorous stand-up tour, encompassing more than 200 dates annually. Remarkably, throughout his career, he never utilized his "Tonight Show" salary and instead relied on his earnings from stand-up comedy.

Image Source: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Before Jay was even a car salesman, Jay had a passion for cars (maybe that's why he took that job!). A young Leno had a passion for automobiles, and before he even earned enough money to become a car collector he purchased his first one for just $350. He told CNBC the tale:

"I bought a '34 Ford pickup truck and it didn't run and my dad said, 'You've got two years before you get your license, so get busy working on it. I learned how to fix it and make it run."

Jay Leno also possesses a larger garage in Burbank, serving as the home for the bulk of his collection, which has now grown to encompass approximately 286 vehicles – 169 cars and 117 motorbikes. A selection of his vehicles holds individual values surpassing $1 million. Noteworthy among these is a 2014 McLaren P1 valued at $1.35 million, a 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Coupe appraised at $1.8 million, and a unique 2006 GM EcoJet, a rarity that is almost considered priceless due to its scarcity.

Thanks for watching @LenosGarage! Next week - @joshduhamel, Koenigsegg Agera RS and the new 720 S McLaren. pic.twitter.com/c1aikkQTDp — Jay Leno (@jayleno) September 7, 2018

Collectively, Jay Leno's impressive car collection holds an estimated value of around $50 million, although the total sum could potentially extend to $100 million.

In 2017, Leno purchased a $13.5 million oceanfront mansion called Seafair in Newport, Rhode Island. The estate, built in the 1930s, features a distinctive semicircular design that complements the curve of the Atlantic coast on its nine-acre property. The mansion has 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and three half-baths within its 15,851 square feet. It also boasts an oceanfront pool and a tennis court.

Jay Leno owns two homes in Bel Air, California – the first purchased in 1987, and a second property added in 1997. He also has a massive 122,000-square-foot hangar in Burbank, California, where he stores a significant portion of his car and motorcycle collection.

Jay Leno's diverse assets encompass 14 real estate properties, eight cars, and five luxury yachts. His assets portfolio further boasts a cash reserve exceeding $42 million. In addition, he maintains an investment portfolio comprising 10 stocks, valued at $13 million.

Image Source: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Instagram 1.2 million followers Facebook 727K followers Twitter 591.3K followers

Jay Leno's accolades include the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series, the TV Guide Award for Favorite Late Night Show, a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host, the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award, and the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

How much is Jay Leno’s auto collection worth?

Jay Leno has over 200 cars in his garage, which are worth over $80 million dollars.

What disease does Jay Leno have?

Jay Leno suffers from dyslexia.

What is Jay Leno’s most expensive car?

The most expensive car owned by Jay Leno is the Ford GT40 MK II, which is worth over $10 million dollars.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elton John Is Officially Done Touring; The Veteran Pop Star's Legacy Is Grander Than His $550 Million Net Worth

Pink Enchants as a Fashionable Powerhouse Vocalist: Her Net Worth, Awards