Name Jason Kendall
DOB 26 June 1974
Profession Retired Baseball Player

Retired Major League Baseball player Jason Kendall has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kendall played 16 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher, and he made three All-Star selections. He also set a rookie record for the most games caught in a season. Kendall has played for various teams including the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Kansas City Royals.

Oakland Athletics catcher Jason Kendall looks for a foul ball | Getty Images | Photo by A. Messerschmidt

Career in Baseball

Kendall was the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He eventually made his major league debut in 1996 and hit .300 making the National League All-Star team. He was also named the NL Rookie of the Year by the Sporting News and finished third in voting for the overall MLB Rookie of the Year award.

Catcher Jason Kendall of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on from the dugout | Getty Images | Photo by George Gojkovich

He was an All-Star again in 1998 and 2000, he became the first player in Pirates history to hit for the cycle at Three Rivers Stadium. In the same year, he made the All-Star team for the third time in his career.

He led the majors in at-bats per strikeout with 18.1 in 2002 and 15.4 in 2005. He led the majors in time reaching base on errors with 15 in 2005. Kendall led all major league catchers in games and innings from 2002 through 2004. He's the Pirates' all-time leader in games caught.

Jason Kendall #18 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks to the plate during a game | Getty Images | Photo by Todd Warshaw /Allsport

After his time with the Pirates ended, he played for the Oakland Athletics from 2005 to 2007, the Chicago Cubs in 2007, the Milwaukee Brewers from 2008 to 2009, and the Kansas City Royals in 2010. He ended his career with a batting average of .288, 2,195 hits, 75 home runs and 744 RBIs. While his last major league game was in 2010 with the Kansas City Royals, he officially retired in 2012. Kendall was hired in a player development role with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2022.

Career Earnings

In 2002, he signed a $60 million, six-year contract with Pittsburgh Pirates, which was the richest contract in Pittsburgh Pirates history at the time. Kendall’s career salary peaked in 2007 at nearly $13 million when he was with the Oakland Athletics. Over his 16-year-long major league career, Kendall earned over $84.7 million in salary alone, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2000, Kendall bought $3.32 million for a home in Manhattan Beach, California. The Mediterranean-style house in the “hill section” features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, two fireplaces, walnut floors, French doors, and a three-car garage. He later sold this home in 2009 for $5.45 million, as per the LA Times.

Kendall was married to Chantel Kendall and the two had two children before divorcing. Chantel also appeared in the VH1 reality show Baseball Wives. Kendall met his current wife Tricia in 2010 after he moved to Kansas City to play for the Royals. They got married in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tricia Kendall (@tricia_kendall)

1996 Sporting News Rookie Player of the Year Award

2006 Catfish Hunter Award

3x MLB All-Star

How old is Jason Kendall?

Jason Kendall is 49 years old.

When did Jason Kendall retire?

He finished his career in 2012 with a .990 fielding percentage.

Is Jason Kendall in the Hall of Fame?

Jason Kendall is not inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What is Jason Kendall’s net worth?

Jason Kendall has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023.

