Actor Jason Clarke is best known for films like "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Everest," "Zero Dark Thirty," and "Pet Sematary." He is also known for appearing in the crime drama series, "Brother Hood" and the sports drama, "Winning Time: The Rise of Laker's Dynasty." Other credits include "The Chicago Code," "Stingers," and more. As of December 2023, Jason Clarke's net worth is somewhere around $6 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jason Clarke | Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Film career

Clarke started in the late '90s with small parts in movies like "Kick," "Praise," and "Twilight." He later bagged his first big role in the film, "Our Lips Are Sealed," in which he was seen alongside Ashley Olsen. He appeared in the film, "Better Than Sex" in the same year and later played in the Australian drama, "Rabbit-Proof Fence" directed by Phillip Noyce. He was seen as the villain in the movie, "Death Race" and later appeared in the drama, "The Human Contract" which was directed by Jada Pinkett Smith.

In 2010, he appeared in the sequel "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" and later in the thriller, "Trust." In 2012, Clarke starred as one of the three bootlegging brothers in the crime drama, "Lawless." He was later seen in the movie, "Everest" and also appeared in the drama, "All I See Is You."

Television career

Clarke also appeared in many small roles on television. He was seen in several seasons of the police drama series, "Blue Heelers" which first aired in 1993 . He appeared in many programs during the same time including "Diagnosis: Murder," "Heartbreak High," "Murder Call," and more. After that, he was seen on the drama series, "All Saints." After this, he was seen on "Flat Chat" and "The Bill." He was later seen in the television film "The Outsider" which was based on the novel by Penelope Williamson.

Jason Clarke was born on July 17, 1969, in Winton, Australia. He grew up in North Queensland where his family also lived. Clarke went to Ignatius Park College in Townsville. He later decided to pursue acting and attended Sydney Acting Studio. In 2018, he tied the knot with model Cécile Breccia who has appeared in many films like "The Hills Have Eyes 2," "99 Francs" and "Starship Troopers 3: Marauder."

Chicago Film Critics Association Awards- Nominated in 2012

Gotham Awards- Winner in 2017

Film Independent Spirit Awards- Winner in 2018

Screen Actors Guild Awards- Nominated in 2018 for "Mudbound"

Alliance of Women Film Journalists- Nominated in 2021 for "The Devil All the Time."

Indiana Film Journalists Association, US- Nominated in 2018

CinEuphoria Awards- Nominated in 2019

Village Voice Film Poll- Nominated in 2012 for "Zero Dark Thirty"

Awards Circuit Community Awards- Nominated in 2017 for "Mudbound"

Black Film Critics Circle Awards- Winner in 2017 for "Mudbound"

Are Jason Clarke and Emilia Clarke related?

No, Jason Clarke and Emilia Clarke are not related.

Does Jason Clarke have children?

Yes, Clarke has two children with his wife— the model and actress, Cécile Breccia.

In which film was Jason Clarke seen as a villain?

Clarke was seen as a villain in the movie, "Death Race."

