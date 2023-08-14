Janet Jackson is one of the biggest names in pop music, who revolutionized the music industry. She has over 11 studio albums under her belt. The youngest member of the Jackson family, she started her career in television and later went on to challenge her brother Michael to be one of pop's biggest stars by the late 1980s. Recently, the 57-year-old posted a selfie on Instagram, rocking nothing but a gold choker, sunglasses, and gold lipstick and broke the internet.

In her career spanning four decades, Jackson has sold over 185 million records. She has also been at the center of one of the biggest controversies. However, she continues to be one of the richest artists in the world with a multimillion-dollar net worth.

Janet Jackson has an estimated net worth of $180 million as of May according to Celebrity Net Worth. She rose to prominence alongside her family members on the show "The Jacksons" in the late 1970s. Ever since she has enjoyed a successful solo career of her own, signing some record-breaking deals.

While it's unclear how much she earned for her TV roles, but her early onscreen success helped pave the way for her legendary music career. She signed her first deal with A&M Records when she was 15. In the 1980s, she released four studio albums and began touring in 1989. In 1991, she signed the largest recording contract in history, a three-album deal with Virgin Records valued at $32 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Later, in 1996, she broke her record with another Virgin deal estimated at around $80 million, as per the publication. From the deal, she got a $35 million signing advance and a guaranteed advance of $5 million for every album she released. She also receives 24 percent royalty on the retail price of every record.

A rare clip of Janet Jackson discussing her landmark $80 million deal with Virgin Records, which, at the time, made her the highest paid performer of all time!



Also, Janet reveals what led her to recording her most personal album to date, "The Velvet Rope". pic.twitter.com/Y9SAFaIpf9 — JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy1) March 6, 2021

Jackson has also earned a substantial amount from touring over the course of her career. Her various tours have earned well over $250 million in box office sales (adjusted for 2020 dollars) according to Parade.

Her 2019 concert residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, called “Metamorphosis,” grossed nearly $13 million in ticket sales, as per Parade . Thus, it’s safe to say that the bulk of Jackson's worth comes from her ultra-successful music career.

In 1991, Jackson secretly married dancer/director Rene Elizondo Jr. and the couple split in 2000 which spilled into a lengthy legal battle. Elizondo filed a lawsuit against her seeking a $25 million settlement, and the case was finally settled with Jackson paying $10 million plus legal fees, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2012, Jackson married Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, and the couple welcomed their son in January 2017. However, the same year, they announced threir split. Since they had signed a prenup, Jackson was entitled to a large sum. According to Page Six, Jackson could earn up to $100 million from her divorce with an additional $100 million for her child.

Jackson was also a part of one of the biggest controversies in entertainment, the 2004 Superbowl wardrobe malfunction. After Jackson refused to apologize for the incident, as it was an accident, she was reportedly blacklisted by several producers. Despite that, she continued to release albums that sold millions of units.

In 2021, Jackson decided to celebrate her birthday by auctioning off 1,000 items via Julien's Auctions. Some of the items included her old costumes from music videos, her iconic key earring, and tour memorabilia, according to ABC Audio.

In the auction, her outfit from her 1995 "Scream" music video brought in a whopping $125,000, which was 31 times the original estimate.

Further, the iconic military-style leather jacket that she wore for her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250, and all the outfits sold for a combined total $270,400.

As per ABC, the sale of Jackson's memorabilia, clothing, and other items brought $4.4 million, including the buyer's premium. While the star kept a part of the money, most of the amount was donated to charity, Compassion International.

In 1998, Jackson spent $2.8 million for a 3-bedroom, 100-square-foot apartment in New York City's One Central Park West building. Decades later, she listed this unit for sale for a little under $9 million and ultimately sold it for $8.8 million in August 2022, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Janet Jackson’s car collection includes vintage vehicles and insane supercars worth millions. Recently, she sold off her Aston Martin V12 Vanquish in an auction for $70,000, with part of the proceeds going to charity, as per the Julien's Auctions.

SOLD for $70,400. A British grand tourer, Aston Martin V-12 Vanquish Coupe, owned and driven by Janet Jackson. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction in Beverly Hills and at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/Ar2Fsm6Dfb — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 17, 2021

Jackson also owns cars like the 1964 Porsche 356SC Cabriolet, worth $100,000, a 1957 Dual-Ghia Convertible, worth $71,000, a Lamborghini Gallardo, worth $214,000, and a Lamborghini Murcielago worth $1 million and more, according to 21Motoring.

