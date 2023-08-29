Name James Edward Harden Jr. Net Worth $165 Million Salary $33 Million Annual income $55 Million Sources of income Basketball DOB 26 August 1989 Age 34 Years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Basketball Player

One of the best players in the NBA, James Harden has an estimated net worth of $165 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The American professional basketball player has made some highly lucrative and successful career moves. He has won league MVP once in 2018 and was the runner-up three times, in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He is also a 10-time NBA All-Star.

James Harden, Getty Images | Tim Nwachukwu

Harden has recently got into a feud with Darryl Morey, President of Basketball Operations of the Philadelphia 76ers. Morey brought Harden to the Houston Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then to the Philadelphia 76ers. But after Harden’s talks with LA Clippers stalled, he seems to have blamed Morey for it and has announced that he will never work with Morey or any organisation that he is associated with, as per ESPN.

James Harden has unfollowed Daryl Morey on X/Twitter, per @theNBAalert pic.twitter.com/RT1dVnN87x — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023

Harden rose to the top with his game when he moved from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets. He then moved to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 and was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, his current team.

James Harden, Getty Images | Maddie Meyer

Harden’s salary per year was nearly $14.7 million initially as an NBA player. However, this amount increased to $40 million as he became a central player in his team Rockets. Later, this sum increased to about $40 million as he became a more central player for the team. In 2017, Harden signed a new extension with the Rockets, which made him one of the richest players in NBA history. The four-year extension was reportedly worth $228 million, paying him an average of $47 million per year, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2021, which was the fourth year of his contract, Harden made about $530,000 per game and by the end of his contract, his salary and endorsement earnings combined would have been over $560 million. When Harden was traded to the 76ers, he signed a two-year, $68.64 million deal and in June 2023, he picked up his $35.6 million player option as well. Thus, in his 14-year-long NBA career, he has made over $301.5 million from salary alone.

Getty Images | Tim Nwachukwu

James Harden signed a historic $200 million deal with Adidas as he was leaving Nike in 2015. Adidas roped in Harden for the deal which pays him an average of $15 million per year. Further, Harden's iconic beard landed him an endorsement with Trolli for which his face and beard were used on gummy candies. He also appears in commercials for State Farm Insurance. As of May, James Harden’s earnings from brand endorsements are estimated to be $22 million, as per Forbes.

Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Harden had an equity stake in Bodyarmor and he reportedly received a massive payout when Coca-Cola bought the brand in 2021. He has also invested about $15 million for a small stake in the Houston Dynamo of MLS, Forbes reported.

Harden has several lavish properties across the United States. In 2015, he bought a $2 million home in Houston which previously belonged to Cuttino Mobley, another player in the NBA. The property features 7,100 square feet of living space and it sits within the Royal Oaks Country Club, near a golf course. It has a sweeping staircase, a stone fireplace, a theater room, an infinity pool, and a spa.

Harden reportedly bought a $10 million residence in Rivercast, Houston. The property sits on 3.5 acres spanning 26,000 square feet, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The luxurious home features a wine room, a full bar, and a fitness room.

James Harden has a long history of dating high-profile celebrities. He has been romantically involved with personalities like Amber Rose, Khloe Kardashian, Brittany Renner, and Ashanti, among others. Harden is currently rumored to be in a relationship with model Jessyka Jenshel.

Season MVP: 2017-18

Sixth Man of the Year: 2011-12

Scoring Leader: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20

Assists Leader: 2016-17, 2022-23

All-NBA First Team: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20

All-NBA Third Team: 2012-13

All-Rookie Second Team: 2009-10

Which team is James Harden with now?

James Harden currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

How old is James Harden?

James Harden is 34 years old.

What is James Harden’s Net worth in 2023?

James Harden has an estimated net worth of $165 million in 2023.

Did James Harden get married?

While Harden's actual relationship status is unknown, it can be said that he is not married.

Does Harden have a ring?

No, James Harden has not won any championships.