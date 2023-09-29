What Is DC Studio Co-Head James Gunn's Net Worth?

Name James Gunn Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Directing, writing DOB 5 August 1966 Age 57 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, filmmaker, actor, musician, cartoonist

Writer, filmmaker, actor, musician and cartoonist James Gunn has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gunn has written and directed several movies including “The Specials”, the “Scooby-Doo series”, “Movie 43”, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and more. Gunn was also appointed as the co-head of DC studious alongside Peter Safran in 2022.

James Gunn at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Recently, Gunn addressed fan questions about development for the new DC slate as the writers strike concludes. In the session, Gunn confirmed that three actors from the DC universe will be reprising their role in the upcoming projects. Gunn revealed that the first release will be the animated series “Creature Commandos”. He then confirmed that he will be working on “Superman: Legacy” and after that he will be focusing on the second season of John Cena’s Max series, “Peacemaker”, reprising his role. Further, Gunn confirmed that Xolo Maridueña will continue playing “Blue Beetle” and Viola Davis will reprise her role as “Amanda Waller” in live-action Max series “Waller”, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn’s first superhero film came in 2010, when he wrote and directed the film “Super”, starring his ex-wife Jenna Fischer’s and Rainn Wilson in the lead role. However, Gunn’s big break came when he was appointed as the creator of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film was a box office hit and in between the first and second Guardians films, he wrote “The Belko Experiment”, which was also quite successful.

Gunn also worked on the R-rated soft-reboot of the “Suicide Squad” franchise before returning to direct the “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3”. Gunn earns about $4 million in annual salary as a director, as per CA Knowledge.

A year before the release of the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, James Gunn bought a Malibu estate from Myspace CEO Michael Jones. Gunn paid about $6.2 million for the luxurious home which was previously owned by popular actress Sally Field. However, just after three years in 2019, Gunn decided to list the property in the market for sale. Gunn initially listed it for $7.4 million and ultimately sold it for $6.9 million as per Clutch Points.

In 2000, Gunn married actress and producer Jenna Fischer, who is best known for her role as Pam in the American version of show “The Office”. The two separated in 2007 and finalized their divorce in 2008. Later in 2015, it was reported that Gunn was dating actress Jennifer Holland. In early 2022, they announced their engagement and they got married by the end of the year.

Jennifer Holland and James Gunn at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

2015 Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA Saturn Award: Best Director For “Guardians of the Galaxy”

2015 NCFCA Award: Best Adapted Screenplay For “Guardians of the Galaxy”

