Name Jake Gyllenhaal Net worth $80 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 19 December, 1980 Age 42 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American Actor, Jake Gyllenhaal has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gyllenhaal first featured as a child actor and went on to become one of Hollywood's most well-known leading men. Displaying his wide range as an actor, Gyllenhaal has appeared in comedic and dramatic roles over the years, and has won an Oscar nomination for his work in “Brokeback Mountain”.

Jake Gyllenhaal at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Gyllenhaal's first lead role was in the film “October Sky” which earned over $32 million at the box office. His next big role was in “The Day After Tomorrow”, a sci-fi blockbuster that raked in nearly $553 million. Then came his most notable role in “Brokeback Mountain”, which earned over $178 million at the box office and numerous awards for Gyllenhaal. One of his top-grossing movies was 2010's “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” which grossed over $336 million in box office sales. However, his highest-earning movie was the recent global hit, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” which grossed over $1.132 billion at the box office, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jake Gyllenhaal's salary

For one of his most famous roles in “Brokeback Mountain”, Gyllenhaal was reportedly paid just $521,000 as per a report by The New York Times. The film won Gyllenhaal an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

For “Prince of Persia”, Gyllenhaal was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million as per Celeb Answers. While the salary for his recent global hit “Spider-Man Far From Home” is not known, it is estimated that Gyllenhaal who played the role of the antagonist “Quentin Beck” a.k.a. “Mysterio” pocketed a salary of $4 to $5 million as Tom Holland’s salary for the movie was in the similar range as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gyllenhaal bought a Tribeca condo in a converted factory building in New York for $8.63 million in 2017. The building is famous for housing stars like Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles, and Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton. The apartment features 2,868 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, an around-the-clock concierge service, a pool, and a subterranean motor court.

Earlier in 2005, Gyllenhaal scooped up a property in Hollywood Hills, for $2.5 million. The rancher-style house features a gated driveway and other attractive features. In 2014, Gyllenhaal sold the property for $3.5 million, making $1 million more than what he paid.

Jake Gyllenhaal has been in relationships with many high-profile celebrities over the years. He has dated Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Miller, and Taylor Swift. He has reportedly been dating model, Jeanne Cadieu, since late 2018. While they kept things pretty private throughout the course of their they made their red carpet debut at the New York Film Festival for “The Lost Daughter” premiere, in 2021.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

2006 BAFTA Film Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role For “Brokeback Mountain” 2006 Gold Derby Film Award: Best Supporting Actor For “Brokeback Mountain” 2015 Independent Spirit Award: Best First Feature For “Nightcrawler” 2006 OFTA Film Award: Best Supporting Actor For “Brokeback Mountain” 2017 Hollywood Film Award: Actor of the Year For “Stronger” 2013 Hollywood Film Award: Supporting Actor of the Year For “Prisoners” 2005 Hollywood Breakthrough Award: Breakthrough Actor For “Brokeback Mountain”

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal?

Jake Gyllenhaal is 42 years old.

Has Jake Gyllenhaal been married?

Despite being in several relationships, Jake Gyllenhaal has never been married.

Was Taylor Swift with Jake Gyllenhaal?

Yes, Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal started dating in 2010 and their breakup may have inspired one of Swift’s most iconic breakup songs.

