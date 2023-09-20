Name Ja Morant Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual income $38.6 million Sources of income Basketball, endorsements DOB 10 August 1999 Age 24 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player

Professional basketball player, Ja Morant has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of May, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Morant currently plays in the NBA as a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant has won the NBA Rookie of the Year title in 2020 and the Most Improved Player title in 2022. Recently, he made his first appearance since his suspension, at the celebrity-filled Nike World Basketball Festival at the Lincoln Center. Morant was suspended for 25 games by the NBA for conduct that was detrimental to the league.

Ja Morant dunks the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers | Getty Images | Photo by Dylan Buell

Morant was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies as the second overall pick of the draft. He signed a two-year $17.8 million contract and in 2021 he signed a four-year $39.6 million, fully-guaranteed extension. Later in 2022, he signed a new five-year $193 million maximum rookie contract extension with the team which could be worth $231 million with bonuses and milestones. His contract earns him about $38.6 million per year.

Ja Morant reacts against the Golden State Warriors | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Ford

Other ventures and endorsements

Morant has signed a number of lucrative endorsement deals since he joined the NBA. In 2023, he signed a multi-year deal with Powerade that would’ve paid him $10 million for being the face of the company. However, days after the deal was announced, Morant’s video of brandishing a gun surfaced following a controversy that led to Powerade pausing all ad campaigns with the player.

Earlier he had signed a multi-year contract with Nike in 2019 which pays him $12 million per year. In 2023, Nike launched the Nike Ja 1 Hunger signature shoe, making Morant one of the only five league players to have a signature shoe deal. However, since the controversy, Nike has removed its shoes from its website and app.

Here's how much Ja Morant could lose due to suspension

Following Morant’s 25-game suspension which is 30.48% of the season, it is speculated that he will lose a chunk of his contract earnings. As per news reports his suspension could end up costing him about $7.6 million of his total earnings. Further, if his contract is evenly distributed instead of backloaded, Morant could lose up to $10.2 million.

BREAKING: Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games by the NBA, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/0hZ7CRqyEA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2023

In 2022, Morant bought a $3.05 million home with a massive mansion. The NBA All-Star guard bought the property which has the perfect view of his father’s home right next door in Eads, TN. The mansion spans over 13,836 square feet and features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four half-baths, as per the Realtor.

Instagram 9.8 million followers Twitter 2.7 million followers Facebook 2.5 million followers

In 2019, Morant had a daughter named Kaari with his now ex-girlfriend KK Dixon. The two often shared photos of them on social media when they were together, and as of 2023, they are not currently dating each other.

2020 NBA Rookie of the Year 2022 NBA All-Star 2022 All-NBA Second Team 2022 NBA Most Improved Player 2020 NBA All-Rookie First Team 2019 Consensus first-team All-American 2019 Lute Olson Award 2019 Bob Cousy Award 2019 OVC Player of the Year 2019 2× First-team All-OVC 2019 OVC tournament MVP

