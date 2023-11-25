Name J.K. Simmons Net Worth $20 Million Salary $100,000 + Annual Income $1 million + Source of Income Acting DOB Jan 9, 1955 Age 68 years old Gender Male Profession Actor, voice actor, singer Nationality American

Known for reprising his role of J. Jonah Jameson in the "Spider-Man" franchise and his memorable performance in "Whiplash," J.K. Simmons, a renowned American actor, boasts of a net worth of $20 million. Simmons has also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, apart from Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards. Apart from on-screen appearances, Simmons has also lent his voice to animated shows such as "Invincible" and "BoJack Horseman."

J.K. Simmons' primary source of income is, of course, his acting career, with roles in a wide range of movies and television shows including "Law & Order" and the "Spider-Man" trilogy, as well as his stint on Broadway. In addition to acting, Simmons has successfully ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to numerous animated movies, commercials, and video games.

Apart from his acting career, J.K. Simmons is also recognized as the face of Farmers Insurance. He has been their primary spokesperson since 2010, portraying the character Professor Nathaniel Burke in the "University of Farmers" campaign. This endorsement deal has not only been financially rewarding but has also boosted his visibility in the commercial world.

In addition to his financial wealth, J.K. Simmons owns valuable assets, including residential properties. He previously owned a Hollywood Hills home that he managed to sell for a profit, and another property in Del Mar, California, which he flipped after just one year of ownership for $4.5 million.

Simmons and his wife also maintain ownership of a spacious home in Studio City, which they purchased in 2009 for $2.5 million. This property spans 6,480 square feet and is located in a serene and picturesque neighborhood.

Year Earnings 2021 $10 Million 2022 $15 Million 2023 $20 Million

J.K. Simmons was born on January 9, 1955, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He attended the University of Montana, where he initially studied music before discovering his passion for acting. Simmons is married to filmmaker Michelle Schumacher since 1996, and the couple are parents to two daughters.

Simmons has won numerous awards throughout his career, most notably for his role in "Whiplash," where he secured an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

What are J.K. Simmons' most famous movies?

J.K. Simmons is widely recognized for his roles in the "Spider-Man" trilogy, "Whiplash," "Juno," and "Up in the Air."

How long has J.K. Simmons been the spokesperson for Farmers Insurance?

J.K. Simmons has been the primary spokesperson for Farmers Insurance since 2010.

Has J.K. Simmons won any major awards for his acting?

Yes, J.K. Simmons won numerous awards for his role in "Whiplash," including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA.

