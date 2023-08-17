Name O'Shea Jackson/Ice Cube Net Worth $160 Million Gender Male DOB Jun 15, 1969 Age 54 Years Nationality USA Profession Rapper, Record producer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television producer, Songwriter, Film Score Composer, Film director, Voice Actor

Ice Cube, an American rapper, actor, producer, and entrepreneur, currently possesses a net worth of $160 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. His journey has taken him from being a pioneering figure in West Coast gangsta rap to becoming one of the influential forces in present-day Hollywood.

Image Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Music: Ice Cube started his music career in 1986 working along with Dr. Dre and others. He has 10 studio albums to his credit. His debut solo album, "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted" in 1990 was an instant hit. Cube's most successful commercial album "The Predator" (1992)–third album–sold over three million copies in the U.S. In his recent music venture, Cube along with rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short formed the supergroup Mt. Westmore in 2020.

Acting: Cube debuted as an actor in 1991 with "Boyz n the Hood," earning praise for his role as Doughboy and opening doors to more acting gigs. He starred in successful film series like "Friday," "Barbershop," and "Are We There Yet?," boosting his earnings according to HNHH. He has acted in around 40 movies since his debut.

Production: In addition, Ice Cube's prowess as a film producer shone through with Cube Vision, his production company. This led to hits like "Straight Outta Compton" and "Ride Along," adding to his wealth by leveraging his industry expertise and connections.

Image Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ice Cube's clothing line, Solo by Cube, offers hooded sweatshirts with built-in headphones. He has been the face of Coors Light beer since 2011. In January 2017, he introduced Big3, a pro basketball league with former NBA stars. Season one started in June 2017.

In 2023, Ice Cube and Jesse Collins teamed up for a docuseries about Big3's rise to global prominence under Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Image Source: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In May 2016, Ice Cube acquired a residence in Marina Del Rey, California, for $7.25 million. The property was previously owned by Jean-Claude Van Damme, who purchased it as a newly built spec mansion in 2012 for $6 million. Additionally, Ice Cube and his wife own a mansion in Encino, California, which they acquired in June 1996 for $2.36 million. Situated on a 1.11-acre lot, the residence features a nearly 8,000 square-foot main house with 7 bedrooms, along with amenities like a pool, spa, and a full-size basketball court.

Net Worth in 2023 $190 Million Net Worth in 2021 $150 Million Net Worth in 2020 $130 Million Net Worth in 2019 $118 Million Net Worth in 2018 $109 Million

Born O'Shea Jackson on June 15, 1969, in South Central Los Angeles, Ice Cube's parents were Doris and Hosea Jackson. Doris worked as a custodian and hospital clerk, while Hosea was a groundskeeper at UCLA. Tragically, Ice Cube lost a half-sister at the age of 12. His childhood was spent on Van Wick Street in Los Angeles, where his passion for rapping and hip-hop music began to take shape at just 14 years old. The moniker "Ice Cube" originated from a playful threat by his older brother, who jokingly suggested he'd toss him into a freezer and retrieve him as an ice cube.

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ice Cube tied the knot with Kimberly Woodruff on April 26, 1992. The couple has been blessed with five children: O'Shea Jr., who portrayed his father in the 2015 biopic "Straight Outta Compton" (born in 1991), Darrell (born in 1992), Karima (born in 1994), Deja (born in 1994), and Shareef (born in 1995). Presently, Ice Cube is also a proud grandfather.

Why is Ice Cube Famous?

Ice Cube gained immense popularity with the rap group N.W.A, in the late 1980s and later had a successful journey as a solo musician and actor.

How rich is Ice Cube?

Ice Cube is an American rapper who is currently worth $160 million.

How many Grammys did Ice Cube win?

Cube wasn't the most commercially successful rapper but has an undeniable impact on Hip Hop.

