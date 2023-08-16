Name Halle Maria Berry Networth $90 million Salary $12 million+ Annual Income $36 Million Sources of income Acting, endorsements Gender Female DOB 14 August 1966 Age 57 years Nationality American Profession Actor

American actress and former fashion model, Halle Berry has an estimated net worth of $90 million, as of August this year, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Recently, the star celebrated her 57th birthday on August 14. She shared photos from her birthday celebration on Instagram, which included a family outing with her 15-year-old daughter Nahla to the World of Barbie exhibit in Santa Monica, California.

Most of Halle Berry's earnings are from films, starting with the romantic comedy "Boomerang" in 1992, which had a breakthrough role for her with Eddie Murphy. It was not until in 2001 for the film "Swordfish" Halle Berry was reportedly offered a career-high $2 million, and her pay was upped by $500,000 by Warner Brothers reportedly for her to go through with a full topless scene, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Berry made a smaller paycheck of $600,000, for her role in “Monster's Ball” but she went out to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for it in 2001. In 2002, she made $4 million starring in the James Bond movie “Die Another Day” and was paid $6 million for her role in 2003's “Gothika”.

In 2004, Berry bagged her largest single career paycheck of $14 million for the rebooted film “Catwoman”. Since then, she has consistently earned $10-12 million per major film role establishing herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

Halle Berry signed her first Revlon endorsement deal in 1996 and renewed it in 2004. She demanded a pay increase from $3 million to $5 million after she won the Academy Award. Today she is estimated to earn over $10 million per year from Revlon alone, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

One of Halle Berry’s primary residences has been an Italianate hillside home in the Hollywood Hills. The property was offered for sale in 2018 for $3,795,000 as per Christie’s International Real Estate.

Built in 1989, the home is noted for its open-plan design, Mediterranean-style architecture, high ceilings stunning city, and canyon views. It features, three bedrooms and four full baths and is spread over 4,300 square feet. In 2004, Berry also purchased a 5,000-square-foot home in Malibu 2004 for a whopping $ 8.5 million. Featuring four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and stunning ocean views, has a private balcony for each bedroom.

2019 $108 Million 2020 $100 Million 2021 $92 Million 2022 $85 Million

Instagram 8.5 million followers Twitter 952.9K followers

Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” in 2000 Academy Award for Best Actress for “Monster's Ball” in 2001 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for 2011's "Frankie & Alice" PRISM Award for Performance in a Feature Film for "Frankie & Alice" in 2011

Halle Berry was married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. She dated Canadian model, Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010 and they had one child together. She was then married to actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016 and in 2020, she started dating Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt.

What is Halle Berry's real name?

Maria Halle Berry legally changed her name to Halle Maria Berry in 1971.

Who is Halle Berry's daughter?

Halle Berry has a daughter named Nahla.

Is Halle Berry a Type 1 diabetic?

Halle Berry was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 22.

How did Halle Berry become deaf?

Halle Berry lost nearly 80% of her hearing due to a blow to the head during a domestic violence incident.

