Name Gary Mehigan Net worth $5 million Sources of income Television DOB 12 February 1967 Age 56 Gender Male Nationality Australian Profession Celebrity Chef

Gary Mehigan shot to fame as one of the judges on the long-running reality cooking show "MasterChef Australia," between 2009 to 2019. With an elaborate portfolio, Mehigan has amassed a significant net worth of $5 million, as per Celebworth.

Also Read: From Delivering Punchlines to Packing a Punch in Serious Roles: Comedians Who Emerged as Actors

George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan at the SecondBite Waste Not Want Not Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Sam Tabone

After "MasterChef Australia," Mehigan moved to host the show “Plate of Origin.” Apart from that, he has appeared in several other shows like “Good Chef Bad Chef,” “Boys Weekend,” “Good Food & Wine Show” and “Far Flung with Gary Mehigan,” among others. Mehigan has also led top-notch restaurants in Australia including the Browns, Hotel Sofitel, and The Burnham Beeches Country House. He has extensively talked about his love for Indian food and he has even partnered with known Indian brands such as Nicobar.

Recently, the chef who is the most recognizable of the three original judges of Masterchef Australia, set off on a tour to India to explore the country’s culture and festive meals. He has traveled across the country with National Geographic for his new show “India’s Mega Festivals.”

What does @GaryMehigan wanna see on the Air India menu? Check out the video and see what he said.



Stay tuned for more from our Meet & Greet with Gary Mehigan.#MeetGarywithAI #AirIndia #FlyAI #NonStopExperiences #NonStopFlights #FlyNonStop pic.twitter.com/uKqzKkN06q — Air India (@airindia) June 26, 2023

Also Read: From Giving Indie Hits to Sharing the Screen with Tom Cruise: Miles Teller’s Journey and Net Worth?



Gary Mehigan's salary

After the 2019 season, it was reported that the three original judges including Mehigan have pulled from MasterChef due to failed salary negotiations with Network 10. As per The Sydney Morning Herald, they earned salaries over $1 million each but demanded a 40% hike in their pay.

Also Read: Warren Beatty Remains The Face of Hollywood's Golden Age in the 70s; Here's His Net Worth

Gary Mehigan is one of the biggest names in Australia's food business with his line of restaurants. He has traveled to research food in several countries such as India, Vietnam, Laos, China, and South Korea. His establishments include Hotel Fenix which he opened in the year 2000, and later sold to Leonda By The Yarra group. Gary Mehigan also co-owns The Boathouse, a prestigious restaurant/café located on the banks of the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne, Australia. He founded the establishment in 2007 and initially named it Maribyrnong Boathouse.

In 2012, Mehigan bought a home at 66 Central Park Road, a highly sought-after neighborhood, for $3.3 million, as per Domain. The former MasterChef judge listed the stylish home for sale in 2020 with a price guide of $5.9 million to $6.49 million.

Mehigan has been married to his wife Mandy since the year 1992. She reportedly tags along with the celebrity chef in his various endeavors while managing to stay out of the limelight. The couple have two daughters together.

Gary Mehigan and wife Mandy with their two daughters | Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

How old is Gary Mehigan?

Gary Mehigan is 56 years old.

Where was Gary Mehigan born?

Gary Mehigan was born in Hayling Island, United Kingdom on 12 February 1967.

What is Gary Mehigan doing now?

In 2022, Mehigan appeared as a guest judge on “My Kitchen Rules” season 12.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kevin Bacon Lost a Fortune in Madoff's Ponzi Scheme; What's His Net Worth Now?

What Is 'Homeland' Star Damian Lewis' Net Worth?