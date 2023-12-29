Name Amr Diab Net Worth $45 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Age 62 Date of Birth Oct 11, 1961 Nationality Egyptian Profession Singer, composer, actor

Also Read: Promising Footballer Aaron Hernandez Faced Legal Troubles and an Untimely Death; What Was His Net Worth?

The famous Egyptian singer and composer, Amr Diab, dubbed the godfather of Mediterranean music, is one of the best-selling male Eastern artists of all time, and has earned a $45 million net worth. Diab has won four World Music Awards for Best-Selling Middle Eastern artists and is the only artist from the Middle East to have won seven World Music Awards. Diab's 2013 album "EL Leila" was #1 in Egypt, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi, and Jordan.

Getty Images | Stephane Cardinale

Diab's fortune can be attributed to an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades, during which he released albums such as "Ya Taree," followed by a second album in '84 named "Ghanny Men Albak." The album consisted of many hit singles which were recorded with Delta Sound including, "Hala Hala," "Khalseen," and "Mayyal." The title track of the album went on to become one of the top 10 songs in the world at the time. He is also known for his releases like "Shawa'na" which came in 1989, "Matkhafesh" which happened in 1990, and "Habibi" in 1991.

Also Read: What Is 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Singer Brenda Lee's Net Worth?

Diab began making high-tech music videos for his songs in the early '90s and won the World Music Award for the first time, which gained Diab recognition beyond the Arabic-speaking world. Diab has also hosted the first-ever Google Hangout in the Middle East, and in October of 2018, he released a new album called "Kol Hayaty." In 2019, he released a mini album titled, "Ana Gheir." He is mainly known for his twist on classic Mediterranean music.

Also Read: ‘Star Trek’, Music Albums, Autobiographies, and More: Unveiling the Multifaceted Legacy Of Leonard Nimoy

Beyond music, Diab was seen as himself in his first film, "El Afareet" which was released in 1989. He was also seen in Hussein El-Imam's production "Ice Cream in Gleam" and "Deahk We La'ab," released in the year 1993.

Amr Abdel Basset Abdel Azeez Diab was born on 11 October 1961, in Port Said. He was born in a middle-class Muslim family from the Egyptian countryside of Menia Elamh in Shaeqia Governorate, Egypt.

He was married to Egyptian actress Shereen Reda. In 1994, he got married to Saudi businesswoman, Zeina Ashour, and the couple has three children. However, he later split and went on to marry, Dina El Sherbiny, before separation in 2020.

Diab has won the World Music Award for Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist four times in 1996, 2001, 2007, and 2013.

He is the only Middle Eastern artist to have won seven world music awards and five of his albums have made it to Billboard's top 10 charts.

Amr Diab | Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz

How did controversy hit Amr Diab's songs?

A major controversy erupted when all his songs were removed from online platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes. His music is now available only on the Anghami platform.

What was Amr Diab's first hit?

Diab's first song, “Ahdan El Gabal" was released back in 1983.

Why did Amr Diab delete his songs?

The exact reason behind the removal of all his songs from online music streaming platforms is unknown. He has not given any official statement regarding the matter as of now.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Being Born in a Political Dynasty to Earning His Fortune: Bahaa Hariri's Legacy and Net Worth

Iraqi Singer Kadim Al Sahir has Worked With Stars Including Lenny Kravitz; Here's His Net Worth