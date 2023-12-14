What Is 'The Lord Of The Rings' Star Elijah Wood's Net Worth?

Name Elijah Wood Net worth $20 million Sources of income Acting, Production, Music DOB 28 January, 1981 Age 42 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer, DJ

Actor, music producer, and DJ Elijah Wood has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wood gained international fame with his role as Frodo Baggins in the globally hit “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He also reprised his role in 2012’s "The Hobbit" and appeared in the cold role of Kevin in "Sin City" in 2005.

Elijah Wood at the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Recently, it was reported that Wood along with several other actors was tricked by Russia to appear in a propaganda video message. Wood makes custom videos wishing people happy birthday, etc., in exchange for a fee on the platform Cameo. Using the platform, he was tricked into spreading falsehoods about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he appeared to be sending a personal message to Zelensky asking him to get help with substance use, per BBC.

Wood began his acting career at a very young age. Still, in elementary school, he became a critical favorite through his work in films and television movies such as "Child in the Night," "Avalon," "Forever Young,” "The Adventures of Huck Finn," "North," "Oliver Twist," and "Deep Impact," among others.

However, his big breakthrough came at the age of 18 when he landed the role of Frodo in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The role made him an international star and he reprised his role in 2012’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” as well. After “Lord of The Rings”, Wood went on to appear in films like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Sin City," "Everything is Illuminated," and "The Romantics." He has also voiced characters in animated films like "Happy Feet" and "9". Further in 2011, he started performing on the U.S. version of the dark comedy, "Wilfred."

In 2023, Wood appeared in some acclaimed shows like “Yellowjackets” and “I’m A Virgo” and in the film “The Toxic Avenger”.

Earnings from "The Lord of The Rings"

Ian McKellen as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo | Getty Images | Photo by New Line

Wood is estimated to have initially made $250,000 for the first "Lord of the Rings" movie, as per The Things, but he received substantial raises for the following projects. For the other films in the trilogy, Wood is estimated to have earned up to $1 million. The franchise went on to earn billions of dollars worldwide.

Other ventures

Wood founded the film production company, SpectreVision in 2010 along with directors Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller. Wood also dabbled in the music business with his label, Simian Records which he founded in 2005. Since starting the label, Wood has become a revered DJ as well.

Elijah Wood performs at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Briglia

Wood bought a mini compound in Venice, California for $1.2 million in 2004. However, after he moved to Austin, he rented the home for about $5,000 per month. He also bought a property in Austin for $1 million and ultimately sold the Venice compound in 2020 for $1 million.

Wood was in a relationship with Pamela Racine from 2005 to 2010. Currently, Wood is in a relationship with Danish film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved since 2018. They reportedly met during the making of the film “I Don’t Feel at Home.” They welcomed their first child in 2017 and the second in 2021.

Mette-Marie Kongsved, Elijah Wood and Josh Waller | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Boczarski

2004 Saturn Award: Best Actor for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

1994 Saturn Award: Best Performance by a Younger Actor for “The Good Son”

2004 Critics Choice Award: Best Acting Ensemble for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2006 Hollywood Film Award: Ensemble of the Year for “Bobby”

2003 MTV Movie Award: Best On-Screen Team for “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

2003 NBR Award: Best Acting by an Ensemble for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

1993 Young Artist Award: Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture for “Radio Flyer”

2002 Young Hollywood Award: Hottest, Coolest Young Veteran – Male

2015 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series for “Over the Garden Wall”

How old was Elijah Wood when filming "LOTR"?

When “The Lord of The Rings” started filming, Elijah Wood was 18 years old.

What made Elijah Wood famous?

Elijah Wood is famous for playing the role of the selfless hobbit Frodo Baggins in the globally hit “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Who is Elijah Wood’s wife?

Elijah Wood is in a relationship with Danish film producer, Mette-Marie Kongsved.

What does Elijah Wood do now?

Elijah Wood runs his own production company, SpectreVision, and has his own label, Simian Records. He is also a revered DJ and in the field of acting, Wood recently appeared in the 2023 film “The Toxic Avenger.”

How much was Elijah Wood paid for "LOTR"?

Elijah Wood was reportedly paid $1 million for the “The Lord of The Rings” films.

