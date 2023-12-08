Name Don Lemon Net Worth $12 Million Source of Income Journalism Date of Birth Mar 1, 1966 Age 57 years Gender Male Profession Journalist Nationality American

Having earned a reputation for his fiery political commentary, Don Lemon, a popular American journalist and TV news anchor, now has a net worth of $12 million. During his early days as a journalist, he anchored weekend news programs on local television stations in Alabama and Pennsylvania. In his most recent endeavor, Lemon served as a co-host of "CNN This Morning," alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Don Lemon | GettyImages | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Lemon's primary source of income has been his extensive career in journalism and broadcasting, which began with stints at Fox News affiliates, followed by correspondent positions at NBC in Philadelphia and Chicago. Later, he garnered attention as the former lead anchor for CNN, hosting the widely acclaimed "Don Lemon Tonight" from 2014 to 2022, for an annual salary of $4 million.

Unfortunately, on April 24, 2023, CNN terminated Lemon's contract, due to the challenges it faced in getting guests to join Lemon on-air, and viewer polls indicated a decline in his popularity. Interestingly, this event coincided with the firing of Tucker Carlson from Fox News on the same day.

Thanks to his prominent position in news media, Lemon owns a $1.75 million condo in Harlem, featuring 1,400 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. In 2016, he purchased a property in the upscale Hamptons neighborhood for $3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemonofficial)

Social Media Followers Instagram 715,000 Followers Twitter 1.4 Million Followers Facebook 977,000 Followers

Lemon, born on March 1, 1966, in Louisiana, is the son of Katherine Marie and Wilmon Lee Richardson. He attended Baker High School in East Baton Rouge Parish and went on to study at Louisiana State University. Later, in 1996, he graduated from Brooklyn College with a major in broadcast journalism.

In a candid 2010 on-air interview, he revealed being sexually molested as a child and came out as gay in his 2011 memoir, "Transparent." Since 2019, Lemon has been engaged to real estate agent Tim Malone.

Don Lemon | GettyImages | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

2002: Won Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the D.C. area sniper capture and received awards for Hurricane Katrina reports.

2006: Earned three Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards, including one for "Life on Craigslist" and two for "Journey to Africa."

2009: Voted one of the 150 most influential African Americans by Ebony magazine.

2014: Listed in The Advocate's 50 Most Influential LGBTQ People in Media.

2016: Honored with a Native Son Award for impact on black gay men in society.

2017: Named on Out magazine's Power 50 list of the most influential LGBTQ people in the USA.

2019: Named one of the Pride50 by Queerty, recognizing trailblazing efforts for LGBTQ equality on the 50th Stonewall Riots anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemonofficial)

When did Don Lemon start his journalism career?

Don Lemon began his journalism career working for various Fox News affiliates before joining NBC as a correspondent.

Why was Don Lemon fired from CNN?

In 2023, Don Lemon was terminated from CNN, following controversies and a decline in ratings.

