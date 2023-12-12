What Is 'Happy Endings' Creator David Caspe's Net Worth?

Name David Caspe Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Writing, producing DOB October 20, 1978 Age 45 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, Producer

American film and television writer David Caspe has an estimated net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Caspe is the creator of the ABC television sitcom “Happy Endings” and the NBC sitcom “Marry Me”. He is known for his sharp comedic writing style, which has allowed him to secure several writing jobs for popular shows in his career.

David Caspe attends The Hollywood Reporter Toasts The Next Gen Class Of 2012 | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Caspe accumulated most of his net worth primarily through his work as a television writer and producer. He has contributed to several successful shows including, “Happy Endings” and “Black Monday,” which contributed significantly to his financial success.

Caspe started his career as a painter and then moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in screenwriting. His television career started with the successful series “Happy Endings” which aired in 2011. He was the writer and the executive producer of the show. He then went on to work on more shows like “Black Monday,” “The League,” and “Mad About You.”

Caspe created the hit ABC sitcom “Marry Me” and served as the co-producer as well. The show aired in 2014. Apart from television, he also wrote the screenplay for “I Hate You, Dad” which was later renamed “That's My Boy”. The screenplay was picked up by Sony and Happy Madison Productions and the movie released in 2012.

Caspe along with his wife Casey Wilson live in a farm-house style home in Los Angeles. Their 4,000-square-foot residence was built in 1938, and the couple made substantial renovations to the property, per the Architectural Digest.

Caspe was born in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from New York's School of Visual Arts and the University of Colorado, Boulder. He married actress Casey Wilson in 2014. The couple met in 2010 while working on the sitcom “Happy Endings”. Wilson portrayed one of the main characters on the show. They discovered they lived on the same street and soon after the audition, the couple started dating. They have three children together. In 2023, they announced the birth of her first daughter Frances "Frankie" Rose via surrogacy, PEOPLE reported.

Casey Wilson and David Caspe attend the Showtime Emmy eve party | Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

How old is David Caspe?

David Caspe is 45 years old.

What is David Caspe’s most successful show?

One of David Caspe’s most successful shows is “Happy Endings” which aired from 2011 to 2013 and garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim for its witty screenplay and ensemble cast.

How did Casey Wilson and David Caspe meet?

Casey Wilson and David Caspe met in 2010 while working on the sitcom “Happy Endings”. They soon began dating after learning that they had lived on the same street in New York years earlier. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2014.

Does David Caspe have any children?

Yes, David Caspe and Casey Wilson have three children together.

Who created "Happy Endings"?

The show “Happy Endings” was created by writer, David Caspe, who along with Jonathan Groff served as the show's executive producers and showrunners.

Was Happy Endings canceled?

The show “Happy Endings” was canceled by ABC in May 2013 because of low ratings.

What is David Caspe’s net worth?

David Caspe has an estimated net worth of $8 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.