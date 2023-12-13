What Is Award-Winning Actor and 'Matilda' Star Danny Devito's Net Worth?

Name Danny DeVito Net worth $80 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing, producing DOB November 17, 1944 Age 79 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession actor, comedian, film director, producer

Award-winning actor, comedian, film director, and producer, Danny DeVito has an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. DeVito is known for his work on the television series "Taxi", for which he won a Golden Globe and an Emmy. Further, his iconic role in “Matilda”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and memorable guest appearances on “Friends” made him a star.

Danny DeVito arrives at a celebration of Carole King | Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Career in Acting

DeVito began acting while still in school. Early in his career, DeVito performed with the Colonnades Theater Lab at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut.

DeVito appeared in an off-Broadway production of the novel in 1971, which helped him make the transition to films with "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in 1975. The film turned out to be highly successful, winning the five major Academy Awards in 1976.

DeVito achieved stardom with his role in the television series "Taxi" (1978-1983), where he played the character of taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma.

Danny DeVito on the set of "Taxi" | Getty Images | Photo by FilmPublicityArchive

After that, he returned to films, working in movies such as "Terms of Endearment" (1983), "Romancing the Stone" (1984), "Ruthless People" (1986), "Other People's Money" (1991) and Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" (1992).

Danny DeVito on the set of Batman Returns | Getty Images | Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite being a comic actor, DeVito also appeared in several dramatic roles in films such as "The Rainmaker" (1997), "Jack the Bear" (1993), "L.A. Confidential" (1997), and "Heist" (2001). He made a return to television in 2006 when he joined the cast of FX sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

More recently, DeVito portrayed the role of Eddie Gilpin in 2019's "Jumanji: The Next Level" and Bruce in 2023's "Haunted Mansion." Apart from acting, DeVito has also directed several movies. His directorial debut came in 1984 with the film "The Ratings Game." His other directorial ventures include, "Throw Momma from the Train" (1987), "Hoffa" (1992), and "Duplex" (2003).

Career in Voice Acting

DeVito also has voiced characters in "My Little Pony: The Movie" (1986), "Hercules" (1997), "Space Jam" (1996) and "The Lorax" (2012). Further, he appeared on multiple episodes of the television show "The Simpsons" as the character Herb Powell. In 2018, he voiced the role of ‘Dorgle’ in "Smallfoot." He also voiced Merv Stampington in 2023's "Big City Greens" in the episode "Long Goodbye."

Other Ventures

DeVito along with partner Michael Shamberg founded the production company Jersey Films in 1991. Later, Stacey Sher joined them as an equal partner. The company went on to produce notable films including, "Man on the Moon" (1999), "Pulp Fiction" (1994), "Garden State" (2004) and "Freedom Writers" (2007).

Jersey Films was also behind the Comedy Central series "Reno 911!" (2003-2009). DeVito also produced the film "Matilda" (1996), which he co-produced, directed and starred in.

DeVito along with his wife Rhea Perlman lived in a 14,579 square-foot house in Beverly Hills, California for years. The property was bought by DeVito in 1994, and he later sold it in April 2015 for $24 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2022, the couple listed their Mt. Washington perch in Los Angeles for $1.55 million and currently, they continue to co-own a home in Malibu's Point Dume.

DeVito and actress Rhea Perlman met in 1971 when Perlman went to watch the play "The Shrinking Bride," which DeVito was also in. They soon started dating and the couple moved in with each other. They got married in 1982 and had three children together. They separated in 2012 after 30 years of marriage. However, they reconciled in March 2013, before separating amicably for the second time in 2017. They have stated that they do not intend to file for divorce. The couple has worked together on many projects together, including "Taxi" and the feature film "Matilda."

Danny DeVito's 4-foot-10 stature is due to the Fairbank's disease, a rare genetic disorder.

Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman during US Comedy Arts Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

2001 BAFTA Film Award: Best Film For “Erin Brockovich”

1981 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series For “Taxi”

2010 Golden Camera for Lifetime Achievement International

1980 Golden Globe: Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Television Series For “Taxi”

2019 CinEuphoria Career - Honorary Award

How old is Danny DeVito?

Danny DeVito is 79 years old.

Is Danny DeVito still married?

Despite separating in 2012, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are still married.

What is Danny DeVito doing now?

Danny DeVito runs the production company Jersey Films and occasionally performs on Broadway.

What is Danny DeVito’s net worth?

Danny DeVito has an estimated net worth of $80 million, as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

