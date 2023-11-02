What is Social Media Influencer and Pro Poker Player Dan Bilzerian's Net Worth?

Name Dan Bilzerian Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 7, 1980 Age 42 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Professional Poker Player

Also Read: The Man Behind Redefining Football's Winning Formula; How Much Is José Mourinho's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

American venture capitalist Dan Bilzerian, who is also an actor, a social media personality and a professional poker player, has earned loads of money playing poker. He has close to 33 million followers on Instagram, where he regularly flaunts his lavish lifestyle. He is also the son of the corporate takeover specialist Paul Bilzerian. He professionally played poker in the 2008 World Series of Poker Main Event. As of 2023, Bilzerian's net worth is around $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

His staggering net worth is a result of his success as an entrepreneur, a poker player as well as a social media influencer and actor. He has also grown his fortune by investing in real estate and the stock market.

Also Read: The Eccentric Hunter S. Thompson Invented Gonzo Journalism; Here's His Net Worth

Career

Also Read: British Musician Seal Has Stood Out for His Unique Blend of Genres; Here's His Net Worth

Bilzerian joined the Navy in 1999 and underwent SEAL training but was later evicted as a result of a disagreement with the administrators. After leaving the Navy, he attended the University of Florida where he got a degree in Criminology and Business. He later started playing poker professionally and finished in 180th place at the 2009 World Series of Poker Main Event.

In 2011, Bilzerian along with other notable personalities like Tobey Maguire and Nick Cassavetes were asked to pay back the winnings they'd won against Ponzi scheme artist Bradley Ruderman and help pay the victims. He once won a staggering $12.8 million playing a single game of heads up, no limit hold'em, at stakes of $5,000-$10,000.

Apart from being a pro poker player, he is also an entrepreneur and has a company named Ignite that sells cigarettes, CBD oils, vodka, water bottles, and merch.

He has also appeared in films including, "Lone Survivor", "Olympus Has Fallen", "The Other Woman" and "The Equalizer".

He earns quite a lot from endorsing different brands on his social media handle where he has more than 30 million followers. He is known for his crazy lavish lifestyle and has dubbed himself the Playboy King of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

Dan Bilzerian was born on December 7, 1980, in Tampa Bay to Paul Bilzerian, who was a prominent private equity/corporate specialist. His father had already earned more than $40 million. However, he was later charged with tax and security fraud and had to declare bankruptcy. At one point the family was living in the largest house in Tampa, however, the house was later foreclosed and Paul escaped to the Caribbean.

Dan Bilzerian married bikini model Hailey Grice in 2022 and anounced it on Instagram.

Dan Bilzerian has properties in Hollywood Hills, Bel Air, and Las Vegas. He also has a home in Summerlin South which he bought for $4.1 million. He later sold the house for $5.1 million and then bought a new house nearby for $10 million.

He also had a family home in Tampa that was built by his father in the 1990s. The lakefront mansion sits on 3.4 acres of a gated community and boasts 10 rooms, 19 bathrooms, and a movie theatre. The family tried to sell the massive house in 2004 after his father was charged with fraud. The home was later seized by the bank and sold in a bankruptcy auction in 2016. Apart from the houses, Bilzerian also has a 1987 Gulfstream G-IV jet.

Instagram 32.9M Twitter 1.5M Facebook 14M

Dan Bilzerian Getty Images | Prodip Guha

Who is Dan Bilzerian's wife?

He is married to Hailey Grice, a bikini model.

How old is Dan Brazilian?

He is 42 years old.

Why is Dan Bilzerian called the King of Instagram?

Dan Bilzerian is called the “King of Instagram” because he has over 30 million followers.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is World's Richest DJ Calvin Harris' Net Worth?

Don Mancini Redefined Horror by Creating the Terrifying Doll 'Chucky'; Here's His Net Worth