Courtney B. Vance, the acclaimed American actor and producer, boasts a combined net worth of $25 million. This substantial wealth is not only a testament to his remarkable career but also includes the assets he shares with his wife of over 25 years, fellow actor Angela Bassett. Vance's journey in the world of entertainment began on Broadway, starring in August Wilson's iconic play "Fences." However, his fame and fortune extend far beyond the stage, with a diverse array of roles in both film and television contributing to his impressive net worth.

Courtney B. Vance speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courtney B. Vance's primary source of income stems from his illustrious acting career. Over the years, he has graced both the big and small screens, accumulating numerous accolades and nominations. His noteworthy performances in projects like "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Panther," and "Cookie's Fortune" have earned him critical acclaim and substantial paychecks.

In addition to acting, Vance has ventured into producing, further bolstering his financial portfolio. As an executive producer for the television series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and the film "The 15:17 to Paris," he not only demonstrated his acting prowess but also his knack for behind-the-scenes work.

Beyond the realm of entertainment, Vance's financial acumen extends to investments. He has stakes in several businesses, including the beverage company CORE Hydration and the real estate firm The Corcoran Group. His entrepreneurial spirit has also led him to invest in a variety of restaurants, including the ever-popular Los Angeles-based establishment, The Red Hen.

He owns a stunning La Cañada Flintridge home in Los Angeles, which he shares with his wife, Angela Bassett, and their twins since 2007. Vance has earned numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career, showcasing his exceptional talent in both theater and television.

In 1997, Courtney B. Vance took a life-changing step by marrying fellow actress Angela Bassett. Their love story began during their time at Yale University, and since then, their relationship has flourished. The couple shares twins, a daughter, and a son, and they currently reside in Los Angeles, California. Together, Vance and Bassett authored the book "Friends: A Love Story" alongside Hilary Beard, offering insights into their enduring partnership.

In 1987, Vance received the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Male Performer for his role in "Fences," along with Theatre World Awards and Drama Desk Awards. He was also nominated for a Tony Award in the category of Best Featured Actor in a Play. In 1991, his performance in "Six Degrees of Separation" earned him another nomination for Best Actor in a Play.

In 2013, Courtney B. Vance secured a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in "Lucky Guy." His portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in "The People v. O.J. Simpson" earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016. He received several nominations for other prestigious awards, including Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Critics' Choice Television, Television Critics Association, and Satellite Awards.

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/ GettyImages

