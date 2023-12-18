A Look At Musician Cliff Richard's 60-Year-Long Career And Net Worth

Name Cliff Richard Net worth $100 Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting DOB 14 October 1940 Age 83 years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Singer, musician, actor

British pop singer, musician, performer, philanthropist, and actor, Cliff Richard has an estimated net worth of $100 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In his career spanning over six decades, Richard has had a #1 single on the charts every decade. He has sold over 260 million albums worldwide and is the third best-selling singles artist in UK, behind the Beatles and Elvis.

Career in Music

Richard formed a band named "The Drifters," in the 1950s, which later became "The Shadows." He then adopted the stage name "Cliff Richard," and secured a record deal to release his debut single, "Move It," in 1958. It became an instant success, cementing Richard's status as one of the UK's top artists paralleling Elvis Presley in the U.S.

Richard dominated the British charts in the 1950s and 1960s. He along with The Shadows yielded numerous hits, including "Living Doll," "Summer Holiday," and "The Young Ones." These tracks established him as a leading figure in the pop and rock scene and opened avenues into acting. Richard then went on to feature in several musical movies that revolved around his chart-topping songs.

Over the course of his long career, Richard adapted and reinvented himself. He forayed into a more contemporary sound in the 1970s and 1980s producing hits like "Devil Woman" and "We Don't Talk Anymore." The latter reached the Billboard Hot 100s Top 40 in the U.S.

In the 1990s, he secured his position in the charts again with "Saviour's Day" and the Wimbledon-themed "The Millennium Prayer." He then continued to tour in the subsequent decades and released albums maintaining a dedicated fan base.

Since the 1960s Richard acquired a 30-acre farmhouse in the Portuguese town of Guia. He went on to renovate the property and added a vineyard as well. The estate also featured a windmill, hence it is named "Quinta do Moinho" which means "windmill farm". Richard listed the estate for $7 million in 2017 and he ultimately lowered to price to $5 million in mid-2022, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Richard is also the owner of a sprawling 2.6-acre estate in Barbados. The property is named the "Coral Sundown." Located in a gated club called Sugar Hill Estate, the property provides access to a clubhouse, 24-hour security, restaurants, a pool, a gym, tennis courts, and more. He listed the estate for sale for $8.5 million in 2022 after renting various times over the years.

Richard never married, but his relationships and friendships often hogged the headlines. His relationships with tennis player Sue Barker and former priest John McGlynn, have often appeared in the media. Richard has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives as well, particularly those focused on children and the underprivileged.

1977 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist

1989: Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music

1982 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist

1963 NME Award for World Male Singer

1959 NME Award for British Song For “Living Doll”

1992World Music Legend Award for Outstanding Contribution To The Music Industry

1972, 1971, 1970 NME Award for British Male Singer

1972, 1971, 1970 NME Award for British Vocal Personality

1966 NME Award for Best Male Singer

1958 NME Award for Favourite New Singer (Under 21)

2011 The National German Sustainability Award - Honorary Award

How old is Cliff Richard?

Cliff Richard is 83 years old.

What happened with Cliff Richard?

Cliff Richard faced child sexual assault allegations, for which he was never arrested or found guilty. He too publicly denied the claims, as per Sky News.

Is Cliff Richard still performing?

Yes, Cliff Richard performed concerts in London, Blackpool, and Glasgow in 2023.

What are Cliff Richard’s biggest hits?

Some of Cliff Richard's biggest hits include "Living Doll," "Summer Holiday," "We Don't Talk Anymore," and "Devil Woman."

What is Cliff Richard's real name?

Cliff Richard's real name is Harry Rodger Webb.

Is Cliff Richard married?

Cliff Richard is not married and is known for keeping his personal life private.

What is Cliff Richard’s net worth?

Cliff Richard has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

