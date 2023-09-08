Name Cindy Crawford Net Worth $400 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Modelling, Business Ventures DOB February 20, 1966 Age 57 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Businesswoman

Model and businesswoman Cindy Crawford has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is a combined estimate along with her husband Rande Gerber, the co-founder of Casamigos tequila with George Clooney. Crawford's fortune is estimated to be over $200 million. She is one of the five "Original Supermodels" along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz.

She was ranked number three on VH1 on their 40 Hottest Hotties of the 90s list and she was one of PEOPLE’s 50 Most Beautiful People list in 2002. She graced the covers of near every magazine, walked the ramp and became the face of many fashion labels.

Cindy Crawford at the 65th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Bill Nation

Apart from the ramp, Crawford has appeared in music videos for musical greats such as George Michael, Jon Bon Jovi, Duran Duran, and Taylor Swift. She also hosted MTV's "House of Style" from 1989 to 1995 and has appeared on the TV series "3rd Rock from the Sun," "According to Jim", "Wizards of Waverly Place," and "Cougar Town."

Over the years, she has been appearing in advertisements and campaigns. Crawford combined her years of modeling experience with her business acumen to expand her career beyond modeling and become a global brand. She has her own home furnishing line, “Cindy Crawford Home”, and a skincare system which she founded in 2005. The brand is worth over $400 million, and it has raked in over $100 million a year in annual revenue, as per Forbes.

Age Recovery Night Creme pic.twitter.com/AGKvauc3yd — Meaningful Beauty® (@MeaningfulBty) May 15, 2022

Crawford along with her husband Gerber owns several impressive properties worth millions. They bought a $1.85 million oceanfront Malibu home in 1998 which was listed for sale in 2019 for $7.5 million. They had been renting the property for years for $45,000 per month. In 1999, they bought another massive oceanfront property in Malibu for $4.8 million. However, their major real estate purchase came in 2015 for a two-parcel property next door the previous one for which they paid a staggering $50.5 million. Together, the properties created a 6-acre compound. The couple sold half the property in 2018 for $45 million.

They previously owned a mansion in the El Dorado Golf & Beach Club community in Los Cabos, Mexico which Gerber expanded by buying George Clooney’s next-door home. In April 2016, they sold the two properties for a whopping $100 million. They also owned a 23-acre property in the hills above Malibu which they bought for $6 million. They went on to spend millions on upgrades and renovations before selling it for $13.3 million in 2016, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Crawford married actor Richard Gere in 1991, at the age of 25. They divorced in 1995 and she went on to marry Rande Gerber in 1998. They have a son Presley and a daughter Kaia, who have also become models.

Cindy Crawford with family | Getty Images | Todd Williamson

How old is Cindy Crawford?

Cindy Crawford is 57 years old.

At what age did Cindy Crawford get married?

Cindy Crawford first got married to actor Richard Gere at the age of 25. Gere was 42 years old at the time.

What is Cindy Crawford's real name?

Cindy Crawford’s full name is Cynthia Ann Crawford.

What is Cindy Crawford’s net worth?

Cindy Crawford’s net worth is estimated to be $400 million combined with her husband, Rande Gerber.

Why is Cindy Crawford so famous?

Cindy Crawford is prominently regarded as one of the most popular supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s.