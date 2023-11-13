What Is Japanese Celebrity Chef Nobu's Net Worth?

Name Nobu Matsuhisa Net Worth $200 Million Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 10, 1949 Age 74 years Nationality Japanese Profession Chef, Actor, Restaurateur

Nobu Matsuhisa is known for his fusion of traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. He currently runs a global empire of high-end luxurious sushi restaurants. One of his most famous creations is the black cod in miso which is renowned all over the world. Apart from being a culinary genius, he has also appeared in movies. The chef has more than 17 hotels in 18 locations. As of 2023, Nobu Matsuhisa's net worth is around $200 million.

Matsuhisa has amassed a substantial fortune over the years, primarily through his extensive career in the culinary world and the establishment of a vast restaurant chain. His earnings also include royalties and appearances in movies.

Career

The chef began his career by working as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Shinjuku, Tokyo. It is the same restaurant where he later trained as a sushi master. After 7 years, he was asked by a Peruvian of Japanese descent to launch a restaurant in Peru. At the age of 24, he moved to Lima, Peru, where he opened his first restaurant, Matsue, in partnership with his sponsor.

He initially struggled to find the right ingredients for the dishes he was making. Soon, he started improvising and found the unique flavors that he was looking for. After a few years, the restaurant closed and he moved to Argentina. He launched another restaurant there but eventually moved to Alaska and established his identity in this new place. However, the restaurant had to shut down after an electrical fire broke out in the building.

In 1977, he moved to LA and started working at Japanese restaurants "Mitsuwa" and "Oshou." He then went on to open "Matsuhisa" on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. He was introduced to actor Robert De Niro who then helped him open another restaurant in New York.

Apart from his career as a chef, he has also appeared in movies like "Casino," where he was seen alongside his business partner Robert De Niro, Austin Powers in "Goldmember," and in "Memoirs of a Geisha" released in 2005. Matsuhisa has also published various cookbooks over the years and has even raised funds through sales to donate to charities. He has also penned a memoir which was released in 2014.

Matsuhisa was born in Saitama, Japan on March 10, 1949. He was only eight years old when his father died in a traffic crash. After the death of his father, he began traveling the world moving from one area to another in pursuit of making it big one day. He is married to his Yoko Matsuhisa and the couple has two daughters. Matsuhisa made headlines when some environmentalists criticized him for selling Atlantic bluefin tuna, an endangered species, in his restaurant.

Why is Nobu Matsuhisa so famous?

Nobu Matsuhisa is known for turning sushi into a global cuisine.

Is Nobu Matsuhisa married?

Yes, he is married to Yoko and they have two children together.

How old is Nobo Matsuhisa?

He is 74 years old and was born on March 10, 1949.

