Name Caroline Stanbury Net Worth $30 Million Gender Female DOB Apr 28, 1976 Age 47 Nationality British Profession Personal stylist, entrepreneur

Also Read: From "Transformers" to Critically Acclaimed "Midsommar": Jack Reynor's Evolution and Net Worth

Personal stylist and entrepreneur Caroline Stanbury has become a reality TV sensation by appearing on shows such as "Ladies of London" and "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," to amass her $30 million net worth. Married to former Real Madrid star Sergio Carrallo, she is living in the UAE and has been part of another show called "The Real Housewives of Dubai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury)

Apart from revenue generated by reality TV appearances, Stanbury has also been making money from her work as a stylist and the businesses that she launched later. After gaining recognition as a top personal stylist for global celebrities, Caroline Stanbury forayed into entrepreneurship. In 2008, she founded her luxury goods company, Gift Library which quickly became popular among celebrities and socialites. Unfortunately, the shop had to close its doors in 2015. In 2013, she joined The Wedding Shop in London, and in January 2017, Stanbury launched her furniture line in collaboration with ECmyLIFE.

Also Read: Hip-Hop Icon Babyface Also Shaped Careers of Artists Like Usher as a Producer; Here's His Net Worth

Also Read: David Chase Transformed Television by Creating "The Sopranos"; Here's His Net Worth

Stanbury's passion for fashion extends beyond personal style, and she also has her own shoe line named Black Suede Studio x Caroline Stanbury, featuring a range of expensive footwear, including pumps, sandals, boots, and flats. The collection, available at various retailers such as Nordstrom Rack, Revolve, and Nordstrom, showcases her influence in the fashion industry. With prices like $300 for strappy tan heels, it's evident that Caroline has made a mark in the world of high-end footwear.

Caroline Stanbury attends the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center | Photo by Santiago Felipe | Getty Images

Caroline Stanbury was a cast member of the Bravo reality series, "Ladies of London," a British take on the "Real Housewives" franchise, which first aired in June 2014. After renewals for a second and third season in 2015 and 2016 respectively, the show was confirmed to be canceled in May 2017. One of the show's dramatic storylines centered on Stanbury's brother Alex and his troubled marriage with her best friend, Sophie.

Stanbury, along with her husband, recently spent on a home in Dubai, which boasts a pool, ample outdoor seating, and spacious rooms adorned with soothing pastel colors, creating a truly fabulous look. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, Bravo has revealed that the new dwelling is situated in Dubai's Al Barari luxury development. Stanbury shared that the process of buying a house in Dubai was quite challenging, as obtaining a mortgage in the city requires a 30% to 40% down payment in cash.

From 2004 to 2019, Stanbury was married to millionaire investment banker, Cem Habib with whom she had three children, Yasmine Habib, Aaron Habib, and Zac Habib. Despite their divorce, the couple maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Stanbury's family has a history of connections with royalty and celebrities, and she has been rumored to have had romantic involvements with celebs such as Hugh Grant, Sylvester Stallone, and Prince Andrew. In 2021, Caroline got engaged to retired professional soccer player Sergio Carrillo. The couple got married in a grand ceremony on December 18, 2021, in Dubai, where they currently reside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury)

Who is Caroline Stanbury's ex-husband?

In 2004, Caroline Stanbury married banker Cem Habib with whom she has three children.

How did Caroline Stanbury make her money?

Caroline Stanbury achieved fame as a personal stylist to top celebrities and besides her business ventures, she continues to earn money online through her videos on personal styling.

Where was Caroline Stanbury robbed?

Caroline Stanbury and her family's vacation home was burglarized in Mykonos, Greece on the first night of their trip, per reports.

More from MARKETREALIST

Sam Gores is the Talent Manager Behind the Likes of Ed Sheeran and Coldplay; Here's His Net Worth

Rupert Grint Portrayed Ron Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ Series; What Is His Net Worth?