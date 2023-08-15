Name Hugh Grant Net Worth $150 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $12 million Sources of Income Acting and production Gender Male Date of Birth September 9, 1960 Age 62 Nationality British Profession Actor

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the London-born Grant's fortune amounts to nearly $150 million. After pursuing English literature at the prestigious Oxford University, Grant explored theater as an actor. Before opting for acting full-time job, Grant tried his luck at various professions, including book reviewer, radio commercial writer, and tutor. His on-screen breakthrough came from one of his highest-grossing films of all time, Four Weddings and A Funeral. Apart from being a skilled actor, Grant has also been producing movies to develop a versatile work portfolio.

Image Source: Carlos Alvarez / Stringer/ Getty

Grant earns a whopping $1 million a year, according to CA knowledge; however, the figure could be a bit higher considering how famous and versatile grants portfolios truly are.

Salary

Movies account for the bulk of Grant's income, since he is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, having worked with some of the leading actresses of all time. Per reports, Grant charged around $1 million for his role in "Four Weddings and a Funeral," followed by earning a whopping $7.5 million for his role in the memorable "Notting Hill." Grant has minted nearly $27 million by playing major roles in movies such as "Paddington 2" and "The Gentlemen."

Apart from being a versatile actor who has dominated the romcom genre of, Grant is also an investor and has made several real estate deals to build up his wealth profile. In 2000, Grant purchased a $3 million mansion in Chelsea, London, and purchased another mansion in the same neighborhood for his girlfriend, Tinglan Hong, and his two children in 2011.

In 2006, Grant purchased a six-bedroom house in Chelsea Square, which he later sold for $32 million. In 2016, Grant bought a new house for his then-girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, worth $13 million. The couple also owns a resort worth $700,000 collectively.

In 2019, Grant again paid $22 million for a new house in Chelsea, which he decided to rent out for $10,000.

Hugh Grant's Net Worth in 2023 $150 Million Hugh Grant's Net Worth in 2022 $134 Million Hugh Grant's Net Worth in 2021 $129 million Hugh Grant's Net Worth in 2020 $116 Million Hugh Grant's Net Worth in 2019 $108 Million

As charismatic as he is, Grant had several love interests in his life. He was romantically involved with Elizabeth Hurley, but their 13-year-old relationship ended in 2000. Hugh has two children from his relationship with a woman named Tinglan Hong. Grant also has three children with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein. Later, Grant married Anna in 2018, making the relationship official.

As Hollywood's stellar romcom star, Hugh Grant has certainly carved his own niche and received awards including multiple Golden Globes for best actor. His leading accolades include the Evening Standard British Film Awards, the European Film Awards, and the Chicago Film Critics Award. Grant was also nominated for Screen Actor's Guild Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards, thanks to his acting skills and comic timing.

Image Source: Theo Wargo/NBC / Stringer/ Getty

How much did Hugh Grant earn for the movie "Two Weeks Notice?"

Hugh Grant earned roughly $22 million for his role in the movie "Two Weeks Notice."

What is Hugh Grant's full name?

Hugh Grant's full name is Hugh John Mungo Grant.

Which is Hugh Grant's highest-grossing movie to date?

Hugh Grant's highest-grossing film is Notting Hill. The film earned approximately $364 million at the box office.

