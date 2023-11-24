What Is Pro Golfer Cameron Smith's Net Worth?

Name Cameron Smith Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual Income $73 million Sources of income Golf, endorsements DOB 18 August 1993 Age 30 years Gender Male Nationality Australia Profession Pro Golfer

Also Read: What Is 'Clash of the Titans' Actor Harry Hamlin's Net Worth?

Australian professional golfer Cameron Smith has an estimated net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Smith has won multiple PGA tournaments, including the 2022 Open Championship, and the 2022 Players Championship, and was second in the 2020 Masters Tournament. Currently, Smith plays in the Saudi-backed, LIV golf league, which is now rumoured to be merging with the PGA.

Cameron Smith plays his tee shot during Day 3 of the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Pockett

Golf Career

Also Read: What Is Actress and Voice Artist CCH Pounder's Net Worth?

Smith started playing golf when he was as young as two years of age. He went on to join amateur tournaments and racked up wins at the Australian Boys' Amateur, the Australian Amateur, and the Victorian Junior Masters, and bagged a team victory at the Nomura Cup. He further represented Australia in tournaments like the Eisenhower Trophy, Bonallack Trophy, and Sloan Morpeth Trophy.

He turned professional in 2013, with the PGA Tour of Australasia. He then bagged seven top-10 finishes, including a second-place finish at the CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters. Smith then played his first PGA Tour event, the CIMB Classic, and tied for fifth place. Eventually, Smith qualified for the US Open, where his–p-four finish earned him an invitation to the 2016 Masters.

Also Read: What Is 'Metallica' Drummer Lars Ulrich's Net Worth?

In 2017, Smith got his first victory along with Jonas Blixt in his first PGA Tour team at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He then won the Australian PGA Championship and in 2018, he defended the title by beating Marc Leishman by two strokes.

Cameron Smith at the 2019 Presidents Cup | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Pockett

In 2022, arguably the most successful year of Smith’s career, he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and set a new PGA Tour record of 34 under par. He then won the Players Championship to become the fifth Australian to win that tournament. He won the 150th Open Championship at the Grand Old Lady in Scotland.

Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Redington

Career Earnings

In 2022, Smith joined the league of PGA players who moved to the rival, Saudi-backed, LIV golf league. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Smith reportedly accepted a $100 million payday, one of the largest that a player earned for leaving the PGA. In the LIV Golf League, Smith earned $19,271,417 as individual prize money and received $12 million from his three victories at 2022, Chicago Invitational 2022 and 2023 London Invitational, and Bedminster Invitational, respectively.

It’s moving day in Jeddah 🚚



Cameron Smith gets us underway during Round 2️⃣#LIVGolf @rippergc_ pic.twitter.com/qSE1LzzcSF — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) October 14, 2023

In 2023, he finished second in the season-long individual rankings earning $10 million as a bonus. Smith featured on the 17th spot on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes (2023) with earnings of $73 million. As per Forbes, $67 million came from salary and on-field winnings, and about $6 million came from off-the-field sponsorships.

Brand Endorsements

Smith has served as the brand ambassador of several brands including, Baker Tilly, a top US-based CPA (Certified Public Accounting) firm, clothing brand Original Penguin, Titleist Clubs and Balls, Open Sky Group, Citibank, and Under Armour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Smith (@cameronsmithgolf)

In 2020, Smith purchased a waterfront mansion in Jacksonville, Florida for $2.4 million, as per The Sun. The mansion spread across 5,350sq feet, has stunning views of the local waterways, an in-built bar area, and a dartboard in the living room.

Instagram 398K Twitter 94K

Smith is currently in a relationship with Shanel Naoum, a chiropractic physician. She frequently accompanies him to tournaments and they were first photographed in 2022.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship, The Open Championship.

International Victories

2017 Australian PGA Championship.

2018 Australian PGA Championship.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA

How old is Cameron Smith?

Cameron Smith is 30 years old.

How much money did Cameron Smith get from LIV?

Smith reportedly accepted a $100 million payday to move to the LIV Gold League.

What is Cameron Smith’s net worth?

Cameron Smith has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is the Net Worth of ‘The Addams Family’ Star John Astin?

What is Actress-Model Denise Richards' Net Worth?