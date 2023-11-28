What Is Legendary NFL Quarterback Cam Newton's Net Worth?

Name Cam Newton Net worth $75 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Football, endorsements, business ventures DOB May 11, 1989 Age 34 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession NFL Athlete

American football player Cam Newton has an estimated net worth of $75 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Newton is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL and he played for the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019. He is also the winner of the 2015 NFL MVP as he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He is also one of the NFL's most marketable players as he has several endorsement deals with global brands.

NFL player Cam Newton watches an undercard race | Getty Images | Photo by Gunnar Word

Career in NFL

After playing college football at the University of Florida, Blinn College, and Auburn University, Cam Newton was picked by the Carolina Panthers as the first overall draft in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Cam played his first game with the Panthers on September 11, 2011, and featured in the Pro Bowl in January 2012. In the same year, he was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was also ranked #40 on the "NFL Top 100 Players of 2012" list. In 2015, Newton was named the NFL MVP as the Panthers won the NFC Championship, making it to the Super Bowl. He was then voted #1 on the "NFL Top 100 Players of 2016" list.

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with fans after their win | Getty Images | Photo by Grant Halverson

Throughout his career, Newton was plagued with injuries. In 2019, after surgery on his right shoulder and suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot, he was placed on reserve and then put on trade by the Panthers. However, Newton did not find a trade partner, and he was eventually released from the team. He then signed with the New England Patriots and made a return to the Panthers for a second stint after an injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

In his career with the Panthers, Newton set several records, including the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history and the most passing yards by a quarterback in a debut game.

Career Earnings

In the 2014 season, Newton earned $5.5 million per year as he had signed a four-year $22 million contract with the Panthers. In 2015 he signed a five-year contract extension worth $103.8 million, becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. His base salary for the season was about $13 million He also had an option bonus of $2 million as per The Richest. Over his 11-year career in the NFL, Newton is estimated to have earned over $133.5 million in salary alone.

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced prior to the NFC Championship Game | Getty Images | Photo by Streeter Lecka

Newton has further raked in tens of millions of dollars off the field from endorsement deals. He has collaborated with global companies like Gatorade, Under Armour, Danon Atrium Health, and Vinta Supply. As per Forbes, in 2020, Newton earned $5.5 million from endorsements alone.

Other Ventures

In 2012, when Newton was the reigning NFL MVP, he partnered with Magical Elves to launch a production company called Iconic Saga Productions. The company provides full production capabilities to brands and its clients. It works on non-scripted digital content, scripted, children’s programming, and animation and it has produced shows for several networks including Nickelodeon.

Newton bought a $1.6 million, 3,335-square-foot condo in the exclusive Charlotte building, The Trust in 2012. NBA legend Michael Jordan also lived in the building, occupying an entire floor. He then listed the property for $2.9 million in July 2020. It was purchased by LaMelo Ball in late 2020 for the nearly $3 million asking price, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Newton has seven children from his different relationships. His ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor is the mother of Sovereign-Dior, Cashmere, Chosen, and Camidas, and he also has a son, Caesar, with Instagram model La Reina Shaw. Newton is also regarded as the father of Proctor's daughter Shakira and Shaw's son Jaden.

2010 Heisman Trophy

2010 Maxwell Award

2010 Davey O'Brien Award

2010 Walter Camp Award

2010 AP College Football Player of the Year

2010 Sporting News College Player of the Year

2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

2011 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

2015 NFL Most Valuable Player

2015 NFL Offensive Player of the

2015 Bert Bell Award

2015 All-Iron Award

2016 Best NFL Player ESPY Award

How old is Cam Newton?

Cam Newton is 34 years old.

How many children does Cam Newton have?

Newton is the father of seven children.

What is Cam Newton’s net worth?

Cam Newton has an estimated net worth of $75 million.

