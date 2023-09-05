Name Bryan Cranston Net worth $40 million Salary $225,000 to $750,000 Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB March 7, 1956 Age 67 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Actor, writer, and director Bryan Cranston is best known for his roles in popular shows like “Seinfeld” and “Malcolm in The Middle”. However, Cranston’s signature role of “Walter White” or “Heisenberg”, the murderous meth lord in the critically acclaimed AMC original series “Breaking Bad” made him a household name worldwide and won him several awards. Cranston has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of July according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Bryan Cranston was paid about $750,000 per episode for "Your Honor" | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Williamson

The viewers just can't get enough of Walter White. Recently, in an interview with Awards Radar, Cranston teased that he will return to the role of “Walter White” if Vince Gilligan, the creator of the show, comes up with something new.

Cranston’s salary for “Malcolm in the Middle” was never publicly disclosed, but it was reported that his co-star Jane Kaczmarek was making $150,000 per episode by the show’s fourth season as per ABC News. Thus with that information, it can be estimated that Cranston was earning a similar salary. However, for his most high profile lead role in “Breaking Bad”, Cranston's salary was around $225,000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Bryan Cranston at a donation ceremony of artifacts from AMC's "Breaking Bad" | Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

After “Breaking Bad”, Cranston worked on Broadway to star in “Network”, for which he won a Tony award. “Network” was a smash hit and Cranston was on track to earn $1 million for the show’s Broadway run, according to Forbes.

For his latest appearance on the show “Your Honor”, which ended in March this year, Cranston was paid about $750,000 per episode, according to Daily Mail. With 20 episodes across two seasons, Cranston likely made about $15 million.

Cranston bought a beachfront home in Ventura County for $2.5 million in 2017. As per Celebrity Net worth, he demolished the home and built a custom-designed house with cutting-edge environmental specifications and a Platinum LEED-certified a green home. The home is a "net-zero home," as it produces at least as much energy as it uses up.

Cranston along with his wife listed the property for sale for $4.995 million and sold it for $5.45 million in 2021. In the same year, Cranston reportedly bought a Central Park West Co-Op for $5.6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Cranston married Mickey Middleton, a writer, in 1977, and the two split up five years later in 1982. He then married Robin Dearden, an actress he met on the set of “Airwolf” in 1989. The two are still married and they have one daughter, actress Taylor Dearden, born in 1993.

Bryan Cranston and wife Robin Dearden at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

2014 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

2014 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

2013 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

2010 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

2009 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

2008 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

2019 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Actor of the Decade for "Breaking Bad"

2019 Gold Derby TV Award: Performer of the Decade

2014 Gold Derby TV Award: Performer of the Year

2014 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Lead Actor for "Breaking Bad"

2013 Gold Derby TV Award: Performer of the Year

2013 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Lead Actor for "Breaking Bad"

2012 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Lead Actor for "Breaking Bad"

2009 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Lead Actor for "Breaking Bad"

2014 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Breaking Bad"

2019 OFTA TV Hall of Fame: Actors and Actresses

2013 Saturn Award: Best Actor on Television for "Breaking Bad"

2012 Saturn Award: Best Actor on Television for "Breaking Bad"

How old is Bryan Cranston?

Bryan Cranston is 67 years old.

Did Bryan Cranston like Aaron Paul?

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are reportedly 'best friends'.

Did Bryan Cranston stop acting?

No, Bryan Cranston has not stopped acting, however, he once told British GQ Magazine that he plans to take a break from acting in 2026.

Is Breaking Bad Based on a true story?

No, “Breaking Bad” is a fiction stemming from the creative genius of Vince Gilligan.

What is Bryan Cranston’s net worth?

Bryan Cranston has an estimated net worth of $40 million, as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth.