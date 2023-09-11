Name Bruno Mars Net worth $175 million Salary N/A Annual income $40 million to $100 million Sources of income Music, touring DOB October 8, 1985 Age 37 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer/Songwriter/Record Producer

Singer-songwriter and record producer Bruno Mars has an estimated net worth of $175 million as of June, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Mars, also known as Peter Gene Hernandez, first gained attention as an Elvis impersonator. Since then he has sold over 130 million records worldwide, won 15 Grammy Awards, and become the first artist in the United States to receive six Diamond-certified songs.

Bruno Mars as a four year old Elvis impersonator | Getty Images | Catherine McGann

Mars has earned millions over the years for his work. In 2013, he earned about $38 million to become the 12th-highest-paid musician in the world, as per Billboard. In 2014, his pre-tax income rose to $60 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, between June 2016 and June 2017, Mars earned $40 million which rose to a whopping $100 million a year later to become the highest-paid musician of 2017, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2018, Mars earned another $50 million.

Bruno Mars performs onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards | Getty Images | John Esparza

Apart from record sales and contracts, Mars has earned millions from touring as well. His “Moonshine Jungle Tour” reportedly grossed nearly $138 million, and his 24k Magic Tour earned more than $367 million, as per Go Banking Rates. Further, as per Billboard Boxscore Mars’ Vegas performances have grossed over $53 million.

Mars signed a mega deal with Disney to produce and star in a “music-themed theatrical narrative feature” in 2020. Further, with over 37 million subscribers, Mars is one of the most-viewed creators as well. As per Social Blade, his estimated monthly earnings from YouTube are between $43.1K to $689.8K, while in a year, Mars may earn up to $8.3 million. Mars also has a stake in rum brand SelvaRey Rum, which is estimated to be worth millions.

Co-Owners of SelvaRey Rum Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars perform onstage | Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

In 2014, Mars bought a $6.5 million home that is spread over two acres of land in Fryman Canyon, the same neighborhood where George Clooney lives. The Dream mansion sits in a twice-gated community and it features a wine cellar, steam baths, dry saunas, an infinity pool, and a heated cabana, along with a children's playground, as per Architectural Digest.

In 2015, Mars sold a house along the border of Studio City and Hollywood Hills West for a whopping $3,3 million in an off-market deal as per the LA Times. The house features 11-foot-tall frosted-glass entry doors which provide a great view of the expansive cityscape and mountain views.

Bruno Mars was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Pete Hernandez, a Latin percussionist of Puerto Rican extraction from Brooklyn, and Bernadette Hernandez, a Filipina vocalist and hula dancer.

He was nicknamed Bruno and began entertaining in Honolulu at the age of four as an Elvis Presley impersonator with his parents’ band, the Love Notes. He played a small role as Little Elvis in the 1992 film “Honeymoon in Vegas”. He taught himself to play piano, guitar, bass, and percussion. After finishing high school, he moved to Los Angeles to become a musician.

Mars has been dating model Jessica Caban since 2011. They reside in Mars’ mansion in Hollywood Hills with their dog.

All I know is that I love these two beautiful souls 😌@BrunoMars @JessicaCaban pic.twitter.com/8yoFnNlV97 — Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban FanPage (@BrunoJessicaM) September 5, 2023

2022 Grammy: Record of the Year For "Leave the Door Open"

2022 Grammy: Song of the Year For "Leave The Door Open"

2022 Grammy: Best R&B Song For "Leave the Door Open"

2018 Grammy: Record of the Year For "24K Magic"

2018 Grammy: Album of the Year For "24K Magic"

2018 Grammy: Song of the Year For "That's What I Like" artist: Bruno MarsBruno Mars

2018 Grammy: Best R&B Performance For "That's What I Like"

2018 Grammy: Best R&B Album For "24K Magic"

2018 Grammy: Best R&B Song For "That's What I Like"

2017 Grammy: Album of the Year For "25"

2016 Grammy: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance For the song "Uptown Funk."

2016 Grammy: Record of the Year For the song "Uptown Funk."

2014 Grammy: Best Pop Vocal Album For "Unorthodox Jukebox."

2011 Grammy: Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

2021 American Music Award: Favorite R&B Song For "Leave The Door Open"

2019 American Music Award: Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

2018 American Music Award: Favorite Song - Soul/R&B For "Finesse"

2017 American Music Award: Artist of the Year

2017 American Music Award: Favorite Album - Pop/Rock For "24K Magic"

2017 American Music Award: Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

2017 American Music Award: Video of the Year For “That's What I Like”

2017 American Music Award: Favorite Song - Soul/R&B For "That’s What I Like"

2017 American Music Award: Favorite Album - Soul/R&B For "24K Magic"

2017 American Music Award: Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

2011 American Music Award: Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist

How old is Bruno Mars?

Bruno Mars is 37 years old.

Who is Bruno Mars married to?

Bruno Mars is not married but has been in a relationship with model Jessica Caban for over 12 years.

Does Bruno Mars have kids?

No, Bruno Mars doesn't have any children.

What is Bruno Mars's real name?

Bruno Mars is also known as Peter Gene Hernandez.

