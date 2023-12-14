What Is Actor and Megan Fox’s Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green’s Net Worth?

Name Brian Austin Green Net worth $8 million Sources of Income Acting Date of Birth July 15, 1973 Age 50 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Brian Austin Green is best known for his role in the series, "Beverly Hills, 90210." He has also enjoyed a successful television career with appearances on shows like "Freddie," "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles," "CSI: Miami," "Desperate Housewives," "Smallville," and "Anger Management." As of 2023, his net worth is $8 million.

Brian Austin Green visits Build Series to discuss "BH90210" | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Pont

At the age of 13, Green booked his first major role in the soap opera "Knots Landing." He worked on the show until 1989 and appeared on shows like “Good Morning” and “Miss Bliss." However, his breakthrough came when he landed a leading role in the show “Beverly Hills, 90210."

After “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Green bagged a minor role in “Ressurection Blvd” in 2000. He then worked on “Hope & Faith” where he met his future wife Megan Fox. He continued guest-starring on shows like “Freddie,” “The Twilight Zone," “Las Vegas," and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

His career skyrocketed when he joined the cast of “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." At the end of its second season, he was promoted to a regular role in the series before the show got canceled. After that, he made guest appearances on “CSI: Miami” and “Saturday Night Live."

He then worked in the three-episode arc on “Smallville” and bagged a role in “Desperate Housewives” before making a guest appearance on “Anger Management”. Later, he went on to appear in shows like “Happy Endings” and “Wedding Band."

In 2010, he won the celebrity portion of the Grand Prix of Long Beach and in 2017, he created a podcast titled "With Brian Austin Green." The show went on a halt in 2022, with Green signing an exclusive deal with iHeart Radio to start a new podcast "Old-ish."

In 2009, Green along with his then-wife Fox bought a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.95 million. In 2014, the couple sold the property for $3.75 million. During their separation, they sold one property in Los Angeles for $2.6 million and another for $1.29 million.

After their reconciliation, they bought a $3.3 million, 2-acre property in Malibu. Fox later sued the seller for $5 million, alleging that they failed to disclose a serious mold problem.

Green was born on July 15, 1973, in Van Nuys, California. From 1992 to 1998, he dated actress Tiffani Thiessen. A year later, he started a relationship with Vanessa Marcil. The couple had a son before their engagement and parted ways in 2003.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend Ferrari Celebrates 60 Years In America | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

In 2004, Green began dating actress Megan Fox. They got engaged in 2006 but went their separate ways in 2009. However, just a year later, they decided to tie the knot. They had three children together. However, they got divorced in 2015 but made up a year later. Later in 2020, the couple ended their relationship once and for all.

Philadelphia FirstGlance Film Festival: Festival Award for Best Feature for “Fish Without a Bicycle” (2004)

Palm Beach International Film Festival: Special Jury Prize for “Fish Without a Bicycle” (2004)

Young Artist Awards: Special Award for Favorite Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series for “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1993)

Young Artist Award: Best Young Actor Co-starring in a Television Series for “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1992)

Young Artist Award: Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series For “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1992)

UIFF Trophy: Best Leading Actor for “Chasing Titles Vol. 1” (2017)

How old is Brian Austin Green?

Brian Austin Green is 50 years old.

When did Brian Austin Green start dating Megan Fox?

Brian Austin Green started dating Megan Fox in 2004 and they got engaged in 2006.

For how long was Brian Austin Green married to Megan Fox?

Brain Austin Green was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2020.

