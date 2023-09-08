Name Richard Linklater Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing, Writing Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 30, 1960 Age 63 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Director and Cinematographer

American director and actor Richard Linklater gained recognition in the early 90's for the film "Slacker", which went on to make $1.25 million at the box office. Linklater has written, directed, and produced many films like "It's Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books," "Dazed and Confused," "Before Sunset," "Boyhood," "Before Midnight" and "Everybody Wants Some!!" As an actor, he has appeared in films like "Slacker," "Before Sunrise," "The Underneath" and "Spy Kids." As per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is around $8 million as of September 2023.

Richard Linklater made his fortune by directing and appearing in films. He is also the co-founder of the Austin Film Society. He has made a large sum from writing books like the "Before" trilogy and comedy films like "Dazed and Confused." He reportedly earned close to $3 million for directing "Boyhood" which was filmed for over 12 years. The film was critically acclaimed and he won numerous awards for it. It won't be an exaggeration to call Linklater the master of realism and the human experience.

Details on his assets are limited. However, we do know that he refuses to stay in L.A. and work from there. Instead, he lives in Austin. He has used up his savings to buy a Super-8 camera, a projector, and editing equipment and works from Austin, Texas to date.

He founded the Austin Film Society in 1985 and since has been extremely focused on cinematography. He started out with directing at a very young age and released his film, "It's Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books" in 1988. The main character in this unconventional film travels around the country and just talks to everyone. His next project was "Slacker", which was made within the budget of $23,000. In the early 2000s, he gained traction for his films like, "Waking Life " and "A Scanner Darkly."

Linklater was born in 1960 in Texas to Charles W. Linklater, III, and Diane Margaret. He attended Huntsville High School. He was extremely passionate about sports and played baseball. He later attended the Sam Houston State University, where his mother worked but he soon dropped out to pursue theatre at the time. He saved money to buy a new camera and began filmmaking.

Linklater's love for his state is apparent in his works like "Dazed and Confused." Linklater also has an immense interest in politics and even made an anti-Ted Cruz unconventional attack ad. He is married to Christina Harrison. His daughter, Lorelei Grace Linklater was born in 1994. Lorelei Grace is also a director and extremely interested in cinematography. She was seen in movies like "Waking Life" and "Boyhood."

He has received many awards during his career, 55 to be precise. He bagged the Silver Bear for "Before Sunrise" at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1995, Austin Film Award for "Me and Orson Welles" in 2009, for "Bernie" in 2012 and "Before Midnight" in 2013, Best Director for "Boyhood" from twenty-three organizations such as New York Film Critics Circle, British Academy Film Awards, San Francisco International Film Festival. Linklater has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the BAFTAs for Best Director and Best Picture.

Is Richard Linklater married?

Yes, he is married to Christin Harrison.

Where does Richard Linklater live?

He lives in Austin, Texas.

What is Richard Linklater known for?

He is known for making idiosyncratic, personal films and his realism.

