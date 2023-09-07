What's "Moneyball" Fame Baseball Legend Billy Beane's Net Worth?

Name Billy Beane Net worth $20 million Salary $3 million Annual income $3 million Sources of income Sports management, consultancy DOB March 29, 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Sports Manager/Advisor

Legendary American baseball general manager, and the man on whom the film “Moneyball” is based, Billy Beane has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beane started his career as a professional baseball player. He went on to change the face of the sporting industry while working as a general manager for Oakland Athletics. He currently serves as a senior advisor and minority owner for the Oakland Athletics.

Billy Beane in the clubhouse during a spring training workout | Getty Images | Michael Zagaris

Beane's novel approach to baseball involved a number of technological innovations. In 2003, Michael Lewis wrote a book about him called "Moneyball," which was later adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt in the lead role.

Billy Beane, Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill at the screening of "Moneyball" | Getty Images | Alexandra Wyman

While Beane’s net worth seems lower than expected, it could have been much higher as he once turned down a $12.5-million, five-year contract with the Red Sox which would have made him the highest-paid general manager in sports history at the time. Beane chose to stay with the Athletics earning a salary of $1 million per year.

Billy Beane shakes hands with Matt Chapman | Getty Images | Michael Zagaris

Beane turned down another four-year contract with the New York Mets in 2021 which reportedly would have paid him $12 million, making him the highest-paid manager, as per MLB Run. Beane became the Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Athletics in 2015 and was moved to the role of senior advisor in 2022. He currently makes $3 million per year as a senior advisor with the team.

Apart from baseball, Beane has offered to apply his analytical principles to soccer as well. In 2015, he became an adviser for general director Robert Eenhoorn of AZ Alkmaar, and two years later, he joined a consortium that bought the English team Barnsley.

Further, he also served on the board of directors for NetSuite, a software/cloud computing company that was acquired by Oracle for $9 billion in 2016. With NetSuite, Beane earned around $4 million per year for his services between 2007 and 2014, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Beane has also worked as a consultant for the development of the video game "MLB Front Office Manager."

We're pretty sure it's Billy Beane, but the tie is throwing us off. https://t.co/udBW2JpmsZ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 18, 2015

Beane bought a $1.735 million home in Danville, California in 2002, to live with his family. The property is often regarded as the "McMansion," and it offers several features such as an outdoor pool. Beane and his wife reportedly listed the property for sale in 2013 for $1.895 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

After Billy divorced his first wife, Cathy Sturdivant, he started dating childhood friend Tara Beane. The two finally tied the knot in 1999 and they have been together for 24 years. Beane and Tara have twins Brayden and Tinsley Beane. Tara is also the stepmother to Casey Beane, who is Billy’s first child from his marriage with Cathy Sturdivant.

Billy Beane with his son Braden Beane | Getty Images | Michael Zagaris

1999: Sporting News Executive of the Year Award

2012: Sporting News Executive of the Year Award

2018: Sporting News Executive of the Year Award

How old is Billy Beane?

Billy Beane is 61 years old.

Is Billy Beane still a GM?

Billy Beane served as the General Manager of Athletics for 34 years and was shifted to the role of senior advisor in 2022.

How much did the A's pay Billy Beane?

Beane had a base salary of $1 million per year when he took charge of the Athletics. He currently makes $3 million per year serving as the senior advisor for the team.

Did Billy Beane ever win a World Series?

Despite his success and influence on baseball, Billy Beane has never won a World Series as a GM.

