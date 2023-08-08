American fashion model Bella Hadid has shared a health update for her fans on social media amid her “painful” battle with Lyme disease. On August 6, Bella penned a lengthy Instagram post, thanking those who have supported her through the years and promised that she is “not giving up” as she continuously works to improve her health.

“the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she wrote in her Instagram which featured several photos getting treatment.

Bella thanked her mom, Yolanda Hadid, for supporting her throughout her treatment. Her mom had also opened up about her battle with Lyme multiple times after she was diagnosed with the disease while filming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2012.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by the bite of a tick carrying the ‘borrelia bacteria’, as per the Mayo Clinic. These ticks are typically found in grassy or wooded areas and their bites are like mosquito bites which form tiny, itchy bumps on the skin. It is the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26-year-old model was diagnosed with the tick-borne disease in 2012 when she was 16 years old. Over the years, she has opened up about her struggle with the disease and treatments.

In July, she announced that she is taking time off due to a flare-up in her condition, which had forced her to get daily treatment for the last four months. In her post, she explained that her condition has only gotten worse with time and the symptoms have taken a toll “in ways” she can’t “really explain.”

Despite the pain and exhaustion that the illness has caused, Bella in her recent post mentioned that she “wouldn’t change anything for the world”, in her post. She noted that her experience has ultimately made her who she is to this day. “I’ll be back when I’m ready, I miss you all so much, I love you all so much,” she said while concluding her post.

Despite her struggles with Lyme Disease, Bella Hadid continues to be one of the richest models in the world, thanks to her widely successful career.

Bella Hadid’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million as of April 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The model is known for her striking looks, including her distinctive blue eyes and chiseled features which make her one of the most sought-after and highly-paid models on the planet.

Bella began modeling at the age of 16. Alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, who is also one of the highest-paid models, Bella quickly rose to prominence in the industry. In 2016, she made over $11k per hour at the Australian Fashion Week, according to the Australian Daily Telegraph.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella earned $6.5 million in 2017, and $8.5 million in 2018, which made her the 8th highest-paid model in the world. In the same year, her sister, Gigi Hadid was ranked as the 7th highest-earning model, with a $9.5 million income.

Both sisters earned around $10 million in 2019 and it is believed that they continue to generate the same amount per year from their modeling work.

Apart from modeling, Bella has made big endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Dior, Magnum, and Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer.

On top of that, she has also bagged social media sponsorships. She has 59.3 million followers on Instagram, and as per Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich list, she is the 53rd most lucrative influencer on the platform as she makes $205,000 per sponsored post.

Bella Hadid bought a penthouse condo in the Coho neighborhood of New York City for $6.1 million in November 2019. The building itself dated back to 1877 and the condos measured 2,180 square feet with two bedrooms, and two-bathrooms with an additional 779 square feet of outdoor space. Bella did not hold on to the property for much long as she sold it for $6.5 million in 2021, according to the New York Post.

