Name Ashley Tisdale Net worth $12 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Music, Business Ventures DOB July 2, 1985 Age 38 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor/Singer/Entrepreneur

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Made $58 Million by Playing Marvel Superhero Thor; What’s His Net Worth Now?

American actress and singer Ashley Tisdale started her career with guest roles on multiple television shows, and supporting roles in films in the late 90s and early 2000s. She got her big break with Disney when she was cast in the hit series, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody". She then guest starred in "Hannah Montana" and "Kim Possible” and voiced one of the main characters “Candace” in the cartoon, "Phineas and Ferb". However, her break-out role came in "High School Musical" which made her a household name. Tisdale has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ashley Tisdale at the "Ice Princess" Los Angeles Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Tisdale pocketed a handsome salary of $1,500,000 for her role in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year”. For her work on the show “Hellcats”, she was paid a salary of $30,000 per episode. For “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”, she made about $35,000 per episode according to The Richest. She has also starred in several shows such as "Raising Hope" and "Sons of Anarchy", and in films such as "Scary Movie 5" and "Left Behind".

Also Read: From Paul McCartney to Robert Pattinson: 10 Celebrities Who Chose Simple Lifestyles

Also Read: Boxing's Rising Star Ryan Garcia Packs a Punch in and Out of the Ring; Check Out His Net Worth

After the success of “High School Musical”, Tisdale released two music albums one of which achieved Gold status.

Ashley Tisdale performs onstage during the "Los Premios MTV 2009" | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Tisdale is also the founder of Frenshe and Being Frenshe, a product line of clean wellness essentials. Her products are sold in the popular retail chain Target.

Frenshe refresh check✨ Head over to https://t.co/Z9gCp2UXRo to see all the changes we've made, plus new blog content you don't want to miss! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/suJe0U7Gu3 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) September 8, 2021

Tisdale scooped up a $2.5 million home in Studio City, California back in 2015. Two years later in 2017, she sold the property to actress and singer Haylie Duff for $2.66 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Later in 2019, Tisdale paid $4.1 million for a home in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz. This property was listed for sale in January 2021 for a whopping $5.8 million, and Tisdale successfully sold it within months for just under her asking price.

Tisdale was reportedly in a relationship with Jared Murillo from 2007 to 2009. She was romantically involved with Scott Speer from 2009 to 2011. After her relationship with Speer ended, she started dating Christopher French, the lead singer of the band Annie Automatic, in 2012. The two got engaged in August 2013 and married on September 8, 2014. They welcomed a daughter, Jupiter Iris French in 2021.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French at the 6th annual ELLE Women In Music celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

2012 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Best Female Vocal Performance in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension”

2012 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension”

2014 Young Hollywood Award: #SocialMediaSuperstar

2009 MTV Movie Award: Breakthrough Performance Female for “High School Musical 3: Senior Year”

How old is Ashley Tisdale?

Ashley Tisdale is 38 years old.

Does Ashley Tisdale have a child?

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French welcomed their daughter, Jupiter Iris French in 2021.

What is Ashley Tisdale famous for?

Ashley Tisdale’s first major role started in 2005 with Disney's “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and she rose to fame with the role of “Sharpay Evans” in the “High School Musical” film series.

More from MARKETREALIST

NFL Icon Peyton Manning Earned a Peak Salary of $18 Million; What’s His Net Worth Now?

How An Elvis Impersonator Became A Global Artist; What is Grammy-Winner Bruno Mars' Net Worth?