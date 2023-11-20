What Is Singer and Actor Art Garfunkle's Net Worth?

Name Art Garfunkle Net worth $95 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Acting DOB November 5, 1941 Age 84 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Author

Legendary singer-songwriter Art Garfunkel has an estimated net worth of $95 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Garfunkel is best known as the one-half of the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel. Paul Simon and Garfunkel released several chart-topping hits like "The Sound of Silence" and "Mrs. Robinson." While their collaboration was lauded by audiences across the globe, they continuously had feuds and arguments. The two artists ultimately went their separate ways.

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel circa 1981 | Getty Images | Photo by Robin Platzer

Garfunkel collaborated with Paul Simon for the first time when the two were in the sixth grade. From the mid-50s to the early 60s, the two performed together as a musical duo known as "Tom & Jerry." They released "Hey Schoolgirl," in 1957 which made it to number 49 on the charts.

They released their debut album, "Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M" in 1964, through Columbia Records. However, the album fell on deaf ears, and the two-faced a bitter failure, leading to their split. Later, producer Tom Wilson re-released "The Sound of Silence" as a single in 1965, and the track topped the charts.

The two reconnected in the United States again, and released successful albums like, "Sounds of Silence," "Parsley Sage," "Rosemary and Thyme," and "Bookends.” Their fourth album "Bridge Over Troubled Water,” became their most successful album selling over 25 million units and winning two Grammy Awards.

Garfunkel and Simon split again due to personal differences and Garfunkel went on to take acting roles in films like "Catch-22" and "Carnal Knowledge”. Garfunkel released his debut solo album, "Angel Clare," in 1973, and it reached number five on the charts.

In 1990, Garfunkel and Paul Simon were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having won multiple Grammys and other awards. In 2009, Garfunkel and Simon collaborated again but as Garfunkel was forced to withdraw from their tour due to vocal cord paresis, their relationship soured again.

Other Ventures

Garfunkel published a collection of poems “Still Water: Prose Poems” in 1989. In 2017, he released a memoir, “What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man”.

Garfunkel was married to Linda Grossman in the early 1970s. In 1985, while making “Good to Go”, Garfunkel met actress, model, and singer, Kim Cermack, whom he married in 1988, as per Britannica. They have two sons together.

Art Garfunkel and Kim Garfunkel circa 1990 in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

1971 Grammy: Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) For "Bridge Over Troubled Water" artist: Simon & Garfunkel

1971 Grammy: Album of the Year For "Bridge Over Troubled Water" artist: Simon & Garfunkel

1971 Grammy: Record of the Year For "Bridge Over Troubled Water" artists: Simon & Garfunkel

1969 Grammy: Record of the Year for "Mrs. Robinson" artists: Simon & Garfunkel

1969 Grammy: Best Contemporary Pop Performance - Vocal Duo or Group for "Mrs. Robinson"

1972 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture For Carnal Knowledge

How old is Art Garfunkel?

Art Garfunkel is 84 years old.

Do Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel speak now?

As per a Forbes report, Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon, have ruled out any future reunions, and they don't even speak to each other.

Why did Art Garfunkel stop singing?

Art Garfunkel was diagnosed with partial paralysis of one of his vocal cords due to which he took a long hiatus from singing.

What is Art Garfunkel’s net worth?

Art Garfunkel has an estimated net worth of $95 million as of 2023.

