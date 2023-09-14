What Is Bernard Arnault's Eldest Son and Christian Dior SE CEO Antoine Arnault's Net Worth?

Name Antoine Arnault Net worth $500 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income LVMH DOB 4 June 1977 Age 46 years Gender Male Nationality France Profession Business Executive

French businessman Antoine Arnault is the eldest son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, who is the second richest person in the world. Antoine Arnault has an estimated net worth of $500 million as of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Bernard Arnault, who is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest maker of luxury goods, is sitting on a throne worth $170 billion as of September 14, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Owner of LVMH Bernard Arnault with his wife Helene Arnault and son Antoine Arnault | Getty Images | Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Antoine Arnault is the CEO of Christian Dior SE, the holding company through which the family controls LVMH, and the former CEO of Berluti, a subsidary brand of LVMH. Antoine Arnault was elevated to a broader role within LVMH in 2022, as he replaced Sidney Toledano as the chief executive officer and vice chairman of Christian Dior SE.

Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, was named chief executive of family holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran executive Sidney Toledan. Read more https://t.co/1RyM5yOF7w pic.twitter.com/H36blEfUSw — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) December 10, 2022

Antoine was appointed as the CEO of Berluti in 2011 and he helped the business grow from a $45 million company to a $130 million empire in just three years, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Berluti is a subsidiary brand of LVMH which manufactures menswear and leather products. He then became the chairman of Loro Piana in 2013.

Antoine Arnault at the Berluti Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show | Getty Images | Photo by Peter White

The LVMH empire consists of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, and in 2021, the company acquired American jeweler Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion, which is believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition in history, as per The Guardian.

The Arnault family owns several lavish properties across the globe. The family’s primary residence is a massive mansion located on the left bank of the Seine in Paris. The property is reportedly worth $200 million and is spread across spans 12 acres. It includes amenities like a private lake, tennis court, and underground parking space. The living space which spans over 7,000 square feet includes 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, a dining room, and a ballroom. As per reports, the exterior of the house is made of limestone with intricately carved detailing, and the front door is made of solid bronze.

Antoine Arnault has been relatively quiet about his personal life and he keeps it out of the public eye. He was dating Russian model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova since 2011 and finally got married to her in 2020 in Paris. The couple has two children.

Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show | Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

How old is Antoine Arnault?

Antoine Arnault is 46 years old.

How is the Arnault family rich?

The majority of Arnault family's fortune comes from the 97.5% stake in Christian Dior, which controls a large part of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods maker.

How many children does Antoine Arnault have?

Antoine Arnault has two children with wife Natalia Vodianova.

Who is the CEO of Christian Dior SE?

Antoine Arnault was appointed as the CEO of the holding company Christian Dior SE in 2022.

Who is Bernard Arnault’s eldest son?

Antoine Arnault is the eldest son of Bernard Arnault who serves as the CEO of Christian Dior SE.

What is Antoine Arnault’s net worth?

Antoine Arnault has an estimated net worth of $500 million as of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth.