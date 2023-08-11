Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick has a huge fan following which she earned not just through her acclaimed performances, but also with her real-life persona and social media presence. Recently the actress celebrated her 38th birthday on August 9. From her start as Bella Swan’s sidekick in the “Twilight Saga”, to becoming an Academy Award-nominated actress, Kendrick has come a long way in her career. With her career and fan following Anna Kendrick’s net worth has also grown exponentially.

Anna Cooke Kendrick has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Hollywood star has earned millions through her acting work onscreen and onstage and from her career as a voice actor. She is also the author of the biography “Scrappy Little Nobody.”

Here's an excerpt and some behind-the-scenes of my audiobook! It's on iTunes and Audible. I scream stuff at you. 🎩🗣 https://t.co/tfywJWZYGW — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 15, 2016

Anna Kendrick is a multi-talented actress and singer who has been in the industry since a very young age. She started her career performing theater productions and got a role in the Broadway Musical High Society. Soon she got a break in Hollywood and rose to prominence with her role in the 2008 film “Twilight”.

She has also starred in other hits including, "She Up in The Air (2009)", and "Pitch Perfect" Franchise (2012-2017), and directed several movies as well. It is estimated that Kendrick earns around $2 million per year and she most likely earns in the low millions for the majority of her film and TV projects, as per Parade. While Kendrick’s salary for most films is unknown including the first two "Pitch Perfect" films, it has been reported that she received a pay bump to $6 million to headline the third installment, "Pitch Perfect 3", along with a percentage of the film’s profits. Thus, Kendrick likely earned hundreds of thousands or low millions for the first two films, according to the report.

Further, Kendrick has won several accolades including nominations for the Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendrick appeared in commercials for Hilton Hotels as a part of an endorsement deal in 2018 and she has also endorsed Newcastle Brown Ale, Kate Spade, and the video game Star Wars Battlefront.

Kendrick is also known for her witty social media presence and her 6.6 million followers on Twitter and 24.7 million followers on Instagram are a testament to that.

These bot tweets are supposed to come off enticing, but this feels like I’m getting dragged pic.twitter.com/FmHAyyO275 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 31, 2021

Anna bought a three-bedroom house for $1 million in 2012, located up in the hills above Los Angeles. The house featured over two stories, hardwood floors, French doors, a sizable open-plan living area, along with all new appliances. It also had a two-car garage, a large patio, and a small covered outdoor area with a fireplace. However, in 2023, Kendrick put the house up for lease for a monthly rent of $12,950, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Before that, in February 2022, she bought another home in the Hollywood Hills for $7 million for another home in the Hollywood Hills. The Hollywood Hills residence was previously owned by fellow actor Mila Kunis before her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. However, the house was most recently owned by Muse drummer Dominic Howard, who sold it to Kendrick in 2022.

The 4,884-square-foot estate provides a“resort-like” living, with all the amenities, according to the listing, per Dirt.

Anna Kendrick has an impressive slew of luxury vehicles. She owns a Mercedes Benz S Class, one of the most luxurious vehicles in the world which costs $120,000, according to 21Motoring.

She further owns an Audi A8, one of the most luxurious trims from the German automaker which costs over $86,000. In her collection sits a Lincoln Navigator, which costs over $87,000, and a Toyota Prius as well which is worth over $30,000, as per the website.

