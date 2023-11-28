What Is 'Gone Baby Gone' Actor Amy Ryan's Net Worth?

Name Amy Ryan Net worth $7 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 3 May 1968 Age 55 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Award-winning actress Amy Ryan has an estimated net worth of $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Ryan is best known for her work in hit TV shows like “The Office” in which she played the role of Holly Fax and "The Wire" in which she played Beadie Russell. She also played “Helene McCready” in the critically acclaimed film, "Gone Baby Gone".

Amy Ryan and Alex Shaffer on location for ''Win Win'' | Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

Stage Career

Ryan has had a fulfiling stage career, appearing in several productions. She made her debut in 1987 with the role of Hannah in a production of "A Shayna Maidel" at the Westside Theatre. She then appeared in "The Rimers of Eldritch," "Crimes of the Heart," "Saved," and "As Bees In Honey Drown."

Her Broadway debut came in 1993 with "The Sisters Rosensweig," and she then went on to star in "The Three Sisters" (1997), "Uncle Vanya" (2000), "The Women" (2001), and "A Streetcar Named Desire" (2005). She then appeared in "Uncle Vanya" in 2000 for which she earned several Tony award nominations. and "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 2005. She further won widespread critical acclaim in 2016, for her performance in the Roundabout Theater Company's production of "Love, Love, Love”.

Career in TV

Ryan’s television debut came with the show "As the World Turns" in 1990. She followed up her debut with guest-starring roles on "Quantum Leap" (1991), "Brooklyn Bridge" (1991), and "Home Improvement" (1992). She then appeared in six episodes of "I'll Fly Away" playing the role of “Parkie Sasser” in 1992. Her next guest roles came in "Law & Order" (1993), "Sirens" (1995), and "ER" (1995). Ryan then appeared on 20 episodes of "The Naked Truth" playing the role of “Chloe Banks” in 1995.

Her next major role came in 2003 in the critically acclaimed HBO series “The Wire”. She played the role of “Port Authority officer Beadie Russell” on 20 episodes of the series.

In 2008, she was cast in the widely hit comedy sitcom, “The Office”. She played the role of “HR rep Holly Fax” who falls in love with the show’s lead, “Michael Scott” played by Steve Carell. She appeared on 17 episodes of the show.

In 2010, she appeared in the show, "In Treatment" and in 2013, she co-starred with Larry David in the HBO television film "Clear History." She also appeared on the TV series "Third Watch" (2004), "Broad City" (2015; 2017), and "High Maintenance" (2016 and 2019).

Career in Film

Ryan’s film debut came in 1996 with the film, "Grace of My Heart", but her scene was cut. Thus, technically, her film debut came in the 1999 film “Roberta”. She then appeared in 2000's "You Can Count on Me," "Keane," "War of the Worlds," "Capote," and "Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World." She then appeared in the critically acclaimed film “Gone Baby Gone” in 2007. She won several awards for her performance in the film.

She then appeared in the crime thriller "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead," and starred in "Dan in Real Life." She also produced and starred in "The Missing Person," in 2009. Her next notable appearance came in 2011's "Win Win," and then in 2014’s "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)," which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

She also starred in "Goosebumps," which raked in $158.3 million at the box office. In 2016, she co-starred with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the smash hit, "Central Intelligence," which grossed $217 million against a $50 million budget.

Her next notable appearance came in the 2019 Amazon Studios film "Late Night," which was written and produced by her "The Office" co-star Mindy Kaling. In 2020, she appeared in two films "Worth" and "Lost Girls," both of which were based on true events.

Ryan along with her husband Eric Slovin bought $3.1 million for an apartment in Brooklyn Heights in 2011. The home features three bedrooms and three baths, and it was renovated before the couple bought it, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan married comedy writer/actor/producer Eric Slovin in 2011. The two had been in a long-term relationship before their marriage and had welcomed a daughter, Georgia, in 2009. Slovin has writing credits for several shows like "Saturday Night Live", and "And Important Things with Demetri Martin," and he was part of the comedy duo "Slovin & Allen.”

Eric Slovin and Amy Ryan at the Brooklyn Public Library | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

2008 Oscar Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role For “Gone Baby Gone”

2008 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture For “Gone Baby Gone”

2007 BSFC Award: Best Supporting Actress For “Gone Baby Gone”

2008 Critics Choice Award: Best Supporting Actress For “Gone Baby Gone”

2007 Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Drama For “Gone Baby Gone”

2007 Gotham Independent Film Award: Best Ensemble Performance For “Before the Devil Knows You're Dead”

2020 Miami Film Festival: Precious Gem Award

How old is Amy Ryan?

Amy Ryan is 55 years old.

Who is Amy Ryan's mother?

Pam Ryan, a nurse is Amy Ryan’s mother.

When was Amy Ryan in the office?

Amy Ryan played the role of Holly Fax on “The Office” from 2008 to 2011

What is Amy Ryan’s net worth?

Amy Ryan has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

