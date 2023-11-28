Name Alexei Yashin Net Worth $42 Million Date of Birth November 5, 1973 Age 50 Years Gender Male Profession Ice hockey player Nationality Russia

Alexei Yashin, the renowned Russian hockey player, has a net worth of $42 million. His career spans 12 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL). Besides the NHL, Yashin spent nine seasons showcasing his skills in the Russian Superleague (RSL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He ranks among the financial elite in the hockey world. From representing Russia in his early days to securing a substantial ten-year, $87.5 million contract with the New York Islanders, Yashin's journey serves as an inspiration to many.

Carol Alt and Alexei Yashin attend the 2017 NHL Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett

Yashin's primary income source was his successful career in professional ice hockey. His journey commenced in 1992 when he became the Ottawa Senators' first draft pick, making a significant impact in the 1993-1994 NHL season with 79 points. Yashin contributed to the Senators' playoff successes, becoming a key player and ultimately leading to his captaincy during the 1998-1999 season, where he achieved a career-high of 94 points.

Yashin faced challenges due to numerous contractual disputes, particularly during his time with the Ottawa Senators. Disagreements over salaries and contractual obligations led to strained relations with the team. In 1998, he demanded a pay raise, leading to his trade with the New York Islanders.

Following a stint with the New York Islanders, Yashin played in European leagues with teams like Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, SKA Saint Petersburg, and CSKA Moscow. On the global stage, he has proudly represented Russia in prominent ice hockey events, including the 1996 and 2004 World Cup of Hockey and the 1998, 2002, and 2006 Winter Olympics. His contributions led to Olympic silver in 1998 and bronze in 2002. In 2012, he was appointed the general manager of the Russian women's national ice hockey team.

Alexie Yashin #19 of the Ottawa Senators. Getty Images | Photo by Mitchell Layton

In 2001, Yashin acquired a luxury estate in Old Westbury, New York, worth $4 million. Sprawling over 3.3 acres, the property boasts an 8,000-square-foot mansion. In 2022, Yashin listed this property for sale, seeking $9 million.

1998 Hall of Fame inductees Yvon Pedneault and Howie Meeker drop the puck between Alexei Yashin and Mats Sundin. | Getty Images | Photo by Graig Abel

Yashin's personal life has always been a subject of interest to his fans, particularly due to his longtime relationship with model Carol Alt. The former hockey player, known for his reserved nature, is known to keep a low profile when it comes to divulging details about his personal life, making an effort to stay out of the public eye. In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the sport, Yashin was honored with induction into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2020.

What is Alexei Yashin's current net worth?

As of 2023, Alexei Yashin's net worth is estimated to be around $42 million.

Did Yashin face any controversies during his career?

Yes, Yashin's career was marked by contractual disputes, particularly with the Ottawa Senators.

What is Yashin's role in hockey post-retirement?

Alexei Yashin has served as the general manager of the Russian National Women's Team since 2012.

