What Is Legendary Rock Band U2 Bassist Adam Clayton's Net Worth?

Name Adam Clayton Net worth $400 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB 13 March 1960 Age 63 years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom, Ireland Profession Musician

English-born Irish musician Adam Clayton has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Clayton is the bass player for the globally successful rock band, U2. Clayton has been part of the group since its formation in 1976 and together they have released over 12 studio albums, been on countless sold-out tours, and won 22 Grammy Awards.

Adam Clayton of U2 attends 13th Annual Musicares MAP Fund Benefit Concert | Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

Career with U2

Adam Clayton, Dik Evans, his brother David "the Edge" Evans, and Bono came together to form a band called “the Edge” while they were still in school. Later, the name of the group changed to “Hype” and after Dik Evans left, the name U2 was adopted by the group.

The band started with a talent show and played across Ireland building their fan base. In 1979, they recorded demos produced by CBS talent scout Chas de Whalley. Their first EP titled "Three," was released exclusively in Ireland. They soon signed a four-year, four-album contract with Island Records for a £50,000 ($62,398) advance and £50,000 ($62,398) for touring expenses.

Adam Clayton, The Edge, Bono and Larry Mullen, Jr. form the rock band U2 | Getty Images | Photo by © Aaron Rapoport

Their debut studio album "Boy" was released in 1980, and it charted in both the United States and the UK. However, their second studio album, "October" was a flop. Their third album, "War" was released on New Year's Day in 1983, and it reached no. 7 on the UK charts and peaked at no. 56 in the US charts.

Their fourth album "The Unforgettable Fire" was released in 1984, and in the same year Rolling Stone magazine named U2 the "Band of the 80's." The group went on to release a total of 12 studio albums, winning numerous awards including 22 Grammys along the way.

Some of their most critically acclaimed hit albums are “Joshua Tree”, “All That You Can’t Leave Behind”, and “No Line on The Horizon”, among others.

Other Ventures

Apart from U2, Clayton has also collaborated with other singers and bands during his career. He has worked with artists like Sharron Shannon, Robbie Robertson, and Nancy Griffith. He along with his U2 bandmate Mullen also worked on the soundtrack of the Tom Cruise-led 1996 film "Mission: Impossible."

Clayton owns properties all over the world. Since 1984, Clayton’s primary home has been a large castle outside Dublin called the “Danesmoate House”. He bought the property for approximately $4,73,812 (£380,000) as per Celebrity Net Worth. It was one of the most expensive real estate purchases in Ireland at the time. The massive 17-acre estate features a 14,000-square-foot mansion with 20 bedrooms.

In 2013, Clayton married former Brazilian model Mariana Teixeira De Carvalho. The couple reportedly started dating in 2009. They welcomed their only daughter in 2017.

Mariana Teixeira De Carvalho and musician Adam Clayton at the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball | Getty Images | Photo by Donato Sardella

1995 Grammy: Best Music Video - Long Form For U2: Zoo TV Live from Sydney

2006 Grammy: Song of the Year For the song "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own"

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Album For the album "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb"

2006 Grammy: Album of the Year For "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb"

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group For the song "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own"

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Song For "City Of Blinding Lights"

2006 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own"

2005 Grammy: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group For the song "Vertigo"

2005 Grammy: Best Short Form Music Video For “U2: Vertigo”

2005 Grammy: Best Rock Song For "Vertigo"

2002 Grammy: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group For "Elevation"

2002 Grammy: Record of the Year For "Walk On"

2002 Grammy: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of"

2002 Grammy: Best Rock Album For "All That You Can't Leave Behind"

2001 Grammy: Record of the Year For "Beautiful Day"

2001 Grammy: Song of the Year For "Beautiful Day"

2001 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Beautiful Day"

1994 Grammy: Best Alternative Music Album For "Zooropa"

1993 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Achtung Baby"

1989 Grammy: Best Performance Music Video For "Where The Streets Have No Name".

1989 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Desire".

1988 Grammy: Album of the Year For "The Joshua Tree".

1988 Grammy: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "The Joshua Tree".

2014 Golden Globe: Best Original Song - Motion Picture For “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” Song: "Ordinary Love"

2003 Golden Globe: Best Original Song - Motion Picture For “Gangs of New York” Song: "The Hands That Built America"

