Name Yvette Nicole Brown Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, Comedy Date of Birth August 12, 1971 Age 52 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Voice Actor, Singer

Popular American actress, producer, and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown is best known for appearing as Shirley Bennett on NBC's "Community" from 2009 to 2015. She is also known for playing Helen Dubois on "Drake & Josh". She has more than 140 acting credits to her name and was part of movies like, "The Ugly Truth", "Avengers: Endgame", and "Lady and the Tramp". Apart from acting she has also voiced many characters in projects like, "Pound Puppies", "Elena of Avalor", and "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero". As of 2023, Yvette Nicole Brown's net worth is around $4 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Yvette Nicole Brown | Getty Images | Kayla Oaddams

Yvette Nicole Brown is a hugely successful actress who has been a part of more than 70 television series and 140 movies. Her net worth is mostly attributed to her work as an actress.

Yvette Nicole Brown's career

Brown began her career by working in commercials after which she made her movie debut in the year 2000 with the movie, "His Woman, His Wife." She went on to guest star in the movie, "For the People" and was also seen in "Do Over", and "Girlfriends". Nicole Brown starred as Eartha Cleveland on the 2004 ABC series "The Big House" and had a recurring role on Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh."

Around the same time, Nicole Brown also appeared in films like "The Island", "The Kid & I", "Dreamgirls", "Little Black Book", "The Neighbor", and more. She later reprised her role as Helen Dubois in the 2008 TV movie "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh" and also guest starred on "That's So Raven" as well as "That '70s Show". In 2008, she was seen with Eddie Murphy in "Meet Dave" and with Jack Black, Ben Stiller, and Robert Downey Jr. in "Tropic Thunder".

Nicole Brown has also acted in films like "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters", "Repo Men", "Victorious" and also "Chuck". She was also seen as Danielle "Dani" Duncan on the CBS sitcom "The Odd Couple". She played her role alongside actors like Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon.

In 2019, she was seen as Phyllis Jenkins in "Avengers: Endgame," and Pastor Althea Brody in "Always a Bridesmaid." She also played Aunt Sarah in the movie, "Lady and the Tramp" and was also seen in "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

Recently, she has appeared in movies like "Broken Diamonds" and shows like, "Call Me Kat" and Will & Grace."

Yvette Nicole Brown was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, on August 12, 1971. Her parents got a divorce when she was only one. She grew up alongside her brother Paris and attended Warrensville Heights High School, from where she graduated in the year 1989. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree of Arts degree in communication from the University of Akron in 1994. She has served on the SAG-AFTRA National Board since 2019. She is the caregiver of her father who has Alzheimer's.

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 2021 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in "A Black Lady Sketch Show"

- Image Awards (NAACP): Nominated in 2020 for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television) in "Always a Bridesmaid" and nominated in 2018 for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in Elena of Avalor.

- TV Guide Awards: Winner in 2012 for Favorite Ensemble in "Community."

- Gracie Allen Awards: Winner in 2011 for "Community."

- New Media Film Festival: Nominated in 2023 for Vigilante: Georgia's Vote Suppression Hitman

- Online Film & Television Association: Nominated in 2021 for A Black Lady Sketch Show and nominated in 2020 for Dear White People.

- Gold Derby Awards: Nominated in 2012 for "Community."

- Black Reel Awards for Television: Nominated in 2020 for "Dear White People."

- Micheaux Film Festival: Winner in 2023.

Why did Shirley leave the "Community"?

Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley, left the show to take care of her ailing father who has Alzheimer's.

When did Yvette Nicole Brown join Drake and Josh?

She joined the cast of Drake and Josh in the year 2004.

How old is Yvette Nicole Brown?

Yvette Nicole Brown is 52 years old (August 2023).

