What Is Grammy-Winning Rapper 21 Savage's Net Worth?

Name 21 Savageaka Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Net worth $16 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB October 22, 1992 Age 31 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America/ United Kingdom Profession Rapper, Recording artist

Grammy-winning rapper and hip-hop recording artist 21 Savage aka Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph has an estimated net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Savage has been one of the 20 highest-paid rappers in the world. He gained international fame with ‘Savage Mode’ produced by Metro Boomin’ and went on to collaborate with popular stars like Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, J.Cole and more. He has won multiple Grammy awards for his music and famous collaborations.

21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

His most recent release is the song “Call Me Revenge” for the popular game 21 “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.” He is in a video of the game and as a playable skin which can be used by the players.

Career in Music

Savage began rapping in 2013, and released his debut single, "Picky", in 2014. He then released the mixtapes “The Slaughter Tape” and “Slaughter King” in 2015. However, his breakthrough came with the release of his second EP “Savage Mode” (with Metro Boomin) in 2016. It climbed to #7 on the US Rap chart as well as #9 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and #30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

His debut studio album called "Issa Album" was released in July 2017. His second studio album was released in 2017 and it featured Drake on the single "Sneakin'" which reached #8 on the US R&B and #10 on the US Rap charts. His third studio album, “I Am > I Was”, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard chart and it became his first U.S. No. 1 album. In 2020, Savage won a Grammy award for Best Rap Song along with J. Cole for their song "A Lot."

During his career, he has collaborated with several other artists including Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and many others. Recently he collaborated with Drake in the studio album, "Her Loss." However, his most recent release is the song “Call Me Revenge” for the popular game 21 “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.”

Career Income

Savage is one of the highest-paid rappers in the world. As per reports, Savage made $6 million between June 2017 and June 2018. In 2017, it was reported that he was paid about $1 million to perform at a Bar Mitzvah. As per Wealthy Genius, Savage is estimated to have earned $25 million in his career.

Not much is reported about Savage's residence of real estate portfolio. However, amid legal troubles over his citizenship in 2019, it was reported that his condo in downtown Atlanta was listed for sale for almost $800,000. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and about 2,100 square feet of living space.

Savage has an extensive car collection which is often mentioned in his music. As per The Richest, his most expensive car is Lamborghini Urus worth about $220,000. He further owns a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat worth $72,000, a Bentley Bentayga worth $185,000, a Mercedes Maybach S650 worth $200,000, and a 488 GTB Ferrari worth $303,000, among others.

Savage was born in London and then came to America in his childhood. Savage was shot multiple times on his 21st birthday in an attack that killed his best friend. It was then he started rapping and distanced himself from crime. Savage has never been married but he has three children Kamari, Ashaad, and Rihan. He reportedly dated model Amber Rose from 2017 to March 2018.

In 2019, he was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and it was found that he had been in the US illegally since July 2006, when his non-immigration visa expired. In 2023, he finally became a permanent citizen of the US, according to ABC News.

A reference to his hit song Bank Account, Savage created the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign,” which helps children learn how to manage money. He donated $21,000 to the cause and he also a yearly “Back to School Drive” in Atlanta. He has also donated $10,000 to fund an anti-bullying campaign for Atlanta's Continental Colony Elementary School, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

21 Savage, Hank Johnson and Justin Meezy Williams Launch Bank Account Financial Literacy Program | Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

2020 Grammy: Best Rap Song For "A Lot"

2018 Billboard Music Award: Top Rap Song For "Rockstar"

2022 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap Performance For "My Life"

2022 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap Song For "M Y . L I F E"

2020 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap Album For "I Am > I Was"

2019 Grammy Nomination: Record of the Year For record "Rockstar"

2019 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap/Sung Performance For "Rockstar"

How old is 21 Savage?

21 Savage is 31 years old.

Why does 21 Savage call himself 21?

Savage was shot six times on his 21st birthday but survived. It was after the attack that he picked up rapping and took the stage name “21 Savage”.

How many kids does 21 Savage have?

21 Savage has two sons and one daughter named Kamari, Ashaad, and Rhian.

What is 21 Savage’s net worth?

21 Savage aka Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of July, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

