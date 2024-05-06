Customer Shocked After Restaurant Owner Sends 'Parking Lot Beatdown Session' Invite Over Bad Review

The customer who shared the story on TikTok said he was tricked into sharing his email.

Online reviews have empowered customers to leave feedback on something they didn’t like or appreciate something they enjoyed. On platforms like Google, reviews often elicit a response from the business owners as well, to help out or compensate. However, in a viral case, a customer was sent an invite for a “Parking Lot Beatdown Session” for leaving a bad review. The user who goes by Adam (@adamjuvs) said a restaurant owner sent him a Google invite by tricking him into sharing his email ID.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Jay Wennington

In the viral video which now has over 7 million views, Adam says he and his friend recently stopped by a new restaurant in town that had 4.3 stars on Google from a handful of reviews. However, when they walked in, they found the place to be stinking but consoled themselves thinking the food may be great.

However, when the food came, they found it to be “disgusting and inedible”. Since Adam and his friend weren’t confrontational, they just asked the waiter for the check. However, the waiter noticed that they hadn’t touched their food and asked them if something was wrong. The customers just shrugged it off by saying they weren’t that hungry.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @adamjuvs

However, that wasn’t the end of it. Adam says that after the waiter was gone, a “6 foot 8, 350 pound NFL linebacker” came out from the back. The man who was the chef asked them why they didn’t like the food. The man then went on a long rant about how he had the vision to open the restaurant while he was in jail and it has been three months since he opened and they have had no complaints since.

“The fact that no one’s complained in the past three months is probably the fact that you look like Black Thanos," Adam jokes in the video.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @adamjuvs

Adam then says that they went back and forth for some time and he backed down at the end. However, since he felt that he was wronged, he decided to leave a bad review on Google. Adam says he left a well-articulated review and the owner even responded to it.

On the review, the owner asked for Adam’s email so that he could send him a gift card to make up for the bad experience. Adam then sent an email to the owner asking for the gift card and he was shocked by the response.

After the angry email, the owner shared a Google Meet invite for Adam at 3:46 am for a “Parking Lot Beatdown Session @ Fri Apr 26, 2024, 9:30 pm – 10:30 pm (EDT).” The invite description added, “Food will be served, knuckle sandwitches [sic].”

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @adamjuvs

While, Adam declined to name the restaurant, viewers of the video were horrified and in disbelief. The video even caught the attention of Google Workspace’s official account which called the incident wild.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @googleworkspace

Meanwhile, several users lauded the honeypot trick of the restaurant owner, jokingly. User (@nortej) even shared a suggestion for Adam saying that he should accept the invite and reschedule 5 minutes before to “Yo Mama’s Place”.

