Atlanta Woman Alleges DoorDash Driver Devoured Entire Wingstop Order, Delivered Empty Bag

Strange DoorDash occurrences, from pilfered packages to home intrusions, have become increasingly frequent. A recent bizarre incident, recounted by TikTok user DruCy (@drucyyyy) through a series of videos, sheds light on the peculiar ordeal she faced. The TikTok user detailed how her Wingstop order was consumed by the delivery driver, starting an unexpected interaction involving the driver, the restaurant, and DoorDash.

In her videos, the woman recounts ordering $50 worth of wings from Wingstop for herself and her younger brother. However, upon receiving the order, they were met with an unpleasant surprise.

"We get the food. We open the bag up. The bags are empty," she explained. She further noted that the containers lacked any wings, as the delivery driver had allegedly consumed the "meat off the bone." Shocked by the discovery, she immediately reached out to her delivery driver for clarification.

The woman recounted that when she contacted the delivery driver, he preemptively remarked, "I think I already know what you’re about to say." He then proceeded to speculate that the restaurant had mistakenly given her the wrong order. Dismissing this assumption, she clarified that the food had been consumed and the delivery bag was empty.

Despite her assertions, the man denied eating the food when questioned. She requested him to return the bag to Wingstop. "Money is hard to come by, and I’m sorry for standing here for so long talking to you, trying to soothe the situation. But at the end of the day, your food is still not here, you still waited for the food to get here," the driver said.

The woman recounted that upon reaching Wingstop, the delivery driver handed the phone to the manager. To her surprise, the manager bluntly stated, "He obviously ate your food." She described the driver's demeanor as having "crackhead energy."

The manager inquired if the order had a designated name, to which the driver initially responded in the negative. However, upon correction from the manager, he acknowledged the woman's name on the order.

Recalling the driver's words, the woman shared, "He was like, ‘Well, they’re about to remake your order. Do you want me to pause my dash and wait for her until they’re done and bring it back?’" In response, she declined his offer, opting to collect the order herself instead of having him proceed with the delivery.

In subsequent videos, the woman revealed that she complained to DoorDash regarding the incident. As a resolution, she received a partial refund of $30 from the delivery service. Additionally, Wingstop offered her the order free of charge and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused.

However, TikTok users were unhappy with the ordeal. @callmetori__ implied that the $30 was not enough as the delivery guy ate the entire order and even yelled at her for nothing. "You deserve a full refund," wrote @heartsdesire_5.

@lrn2luvjs expressed their opinion, stating, "I think it's already too much for the woman to have to pick up her own order after a DoorDash employee ate it. If I were in her place, I'd expect a full refund and a gift card as compensation." Meanwhile, @chayningelle shared her story, recalling the time she received the wrong KFC order. "I didn't rest until I got a full refund," she said.