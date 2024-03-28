Social Media User's Video Sparks Debate Over Using BNPL for Buying Tacos

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services like Klarna and AfterPay are gaining widespread popularity, surpassing credit cards for many users. While convenient for various transactions, some individuals use BNPL for minor purchases. TikTok user Stefannie (@nosybystanders) highlighted this trend, expressing disbelief at individuals using BNPL for trivial expenses like tacos. "Now, I know times are tough and gas is high, but to AfterPay $11 worth of tacos is crazy," she says.

According to NBC research, Consumers aged 35 and under represent 53% of BNPL users but only 35% of traditional credit card holders. However, a caveat exists. Experts caution against habitual use of these services, as it could result in substantial debt, potentially hindering future access to credit.

In the clip with over 145,000 views, Stefannie shows several X (formerly Twitter) users revealing the various things they’ve put on AfterPay. "Given the current economic climate, I don't see an issue with using BNPL. It's been beneficial for people to afford groceries and other essentials," she said.

She explained, "A lot of people are stating they were using Klarna and AfterPay to DoorDash for their fast food." "Now, I saw another person who had posted that they use Klarna for their groceries, which actually makes more sense because using Klarna for groceries means that they’ll last a little bit longer," she added.

In response to the video, one user remarked, "Not even mad. I still remember putting back the family-size cereal cause I was short $2. Living pay to pay is hard." Another commented, "Lol times are hard. I would’ve done the same thing." A different user said, "I would have definitely done this in college."

Meanwhile, another user shared, "I'm going to pick up my Klarna groceries today! Lol. I can get way more at one time without paying so much! I love it." Lastly, a user mentioned, "My husband and I just used one of these payment plans to plan a trip to Vegas. It was only like $1500. We love being able to have these to use."

Some users clarified that they are already using the service for various purposes like trips, groceries, and daily tasks. One user expressed interest, stating, "I would definitely try to do this for Costco or BJ’s." Another user shared their experience, saying, "Yes!!!!! My Affirm card lets me swipe for everything Waffle House, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Zaxbys. I got my son to feed."

Another user wrote, "I use Zip for bills, Sezzle for groceries, and AfterPay for leisure & gift cards for my fav restaurants." Another user mentioned, "I book my vacations, flights, and rooms. I love it!!"

"I wish Klarna & AfterPay went towards your credit bc id have an 800 score," a commentator humorously stated.

"Wait I thought u had to have a minimum payment of $35," someone commented. "I Afterpay if I don’t want to go get my credit card in the other room. Just pay it off when they text me about it," said another.

