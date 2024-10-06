ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise

The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover Image Source: Getty Images- GoodLifeStudio (Representative)
Cover Image Source: Getty Images- GoodLifeStudio (Representative)

Back in 2018, a man from New Jersey went to return some orange juice and walked out with a lottery ticket that won him $315 million. Tayeb Souami, who was just following his wife's instructions and trying to save some money, became the sole winner of the Powerball jackpot, that year. Souami's story of finding fortune is incredibly heartwarming. 

Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store | Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain
Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store | Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain

Souami was heavily burdened with loans and struggling financially. The 56-year-old accountant was still paying off his student debt and supporting his daughter through college as well.  

Souami and his wife had refinanced their house for their expenses. They also decided to save every penny they could, even on things like groceries, The Washington Post reported.

This is why when Souami came home with $5 bottles of orange juice. His wife told him to return them. She had found out that they were on sale for $2.50 at another local store and wanted to take advantage, he said at the press conference after collecting his prize. 

 

While the savings were small and returning the juice was a hassle, Souami didn't argue and went to return the items.

When Souami went up to the customer service counter, the Powerball lottery sign caught his eye, specifically the prize number of $306 million. "I like the number," he said he thought to himself when he decided to buy two tickets with the cash he got after returning the orange juice.

While purchasing the lottery tickets led to no savings, it did change the couple's lives forever.  For one of the tickets, Souami picked the numbers 3, 6, 9, 17, 56, and 25 for the Powerball. He quietly pocketed the tickets and went home. The next day, Souami planned to take his car for a wash.

While driving to the car wash, he stopped at a traffic signal and noticed a 7-Eleven store. That's when he was reminded of the tickets, so he went in to check if he had won something.

A customer at a 7-Eleven store checks the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
A customer at a 7-Eleven store checks the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

While the first ticket scanned as a no-winner, the scan of the second ticket read “must be seen by the retailer”. Thus, Soaumi took the ticket to the cashier and told them that the machine may not be working. 

However, when the cashier scanned the ticket, the first response was "Oh my god!", Souami recalled. She kept repeating and when Souami asked, she simply said "Big". That's when he learned that he had just won the $315 million Powerball jackpot.

He was shell-shocked and it took him two hours to get home as his hands were shaking too much. Souami told the reporters at the press conference that when his wife asked him what took him so long he started crying and showed her the lottery form. Souami chose to take the lump sum amount and received $183 million in cash.

 

After winning the lottery Souami quit his job and made plans to use the money, Good Morning America reported. He shared that the first thing he wanted to do was pay off his student loans, and his house and pay for his daughter's college tuition for the next year.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
1 hour ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
6 hours ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
9 hours ago
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
NEWS
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
10 hours ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
13 hours ago
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
NEWS
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
The number was so large that it didn't even fit on a single line on the document.
14 hours ago
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
NEWS
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
1 day ago
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
NEWS
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
He sued the lottery company for breach of contract, gross negligence and the infliction of emotional distress among other claims.
1 day ago
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
NEWS
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
As of 2024, the iconic West Coast rapper is worth well over $160 million.
1 day ago
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
1 day ago
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
NEWS
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
"People were super welcoming and everyone wanted to have a coffee with me," she talked about the residents.
2 days ago
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee
NEWS
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee
“It’s challenging, being an inventor,” Catherine Hettinger said.
2 days ago
Woman lists room for $900 a month but there's a catch — the tenant must share a queen-sized bed with her
NEWS
Woman lists room for $900 a month but there's a catch — the tenant must share a queen-sized bed with her
The Facebook listing from is a contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history.
2 days ago
Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbor to live rent-free in his $39 million LA home until he died at 105
NEWS
Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbor to live rent-free in his $39 million LA home until he died at 105
The "Bullet Train" actor made an unusual arrangement with the old widower.
2 days ago
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
He found the gold coin from the "world's most valuable shipwreck."
3 days ago
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
NEWS
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
The man even promised that he would make them $96 billion in profits.
3 days ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
3 days ago
Your boyfriend could qualify as dependent for tax purposes — make sure you meet these 4 criteria
NEWS
Your boyfriend could qualify as dependent for tax purposes — make sure you meet these 4 criteria
There are ways to claim dependents for certain people in your life, including your boyfriend. The IRS has four factor that must be met. We have all the details.
4 days ago
Someone pretending as Brad Pitt conned two women out of $360,000, promised a 'great future together'
NEWS
Someone pretending as Brad Pitt conned two women out of $360,000, promised a 'great future together'
Following the incident, Brad Pitt's representative has issued a warning to all fans.
4 days ago
Few hackers almost stole $1 billion from a bank. They were stopped because of a simple typo
NEWS
Few hackers almost stole $1 billion from a bank. They were stopped because of a simple typo
While five transactions were worth about $80 million, one payment order worth $20 million didn't clear.
4 days ago