'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever

The contestant kept trying to reassure Harvey as he tried to collect his thoughts.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey and contestant Secily on 'Family Feud' 2010. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Atomic Wedgie)

Contrary to its name, "Family Feud" doesn't always keep things family-friendly, and there are often answers that are a bit racy, as well as questions that are intended to bring out such responses. Steve Harvey is quick to roast contestants that come up with absurd answers, but he simply gets awkward when he hears a raunchy response, and on one occasion, he even went down on his knees. Secily was so excited to end up in the Fast Money round that she didn't think twice when she faced the question, “We asked 100 men. Name a part of your body that’s bigger than it was when you were 16," and replied, “Your p*nis!” The entire studio went quiet, and then the audience burst out laughing with Harvey slowly going down on his knees, visibly shocked. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

Secily stood bewildered beside him; at first, she believed she was headed in the right direction, but she quickly realized that she had ruined her chances of winning. Harvey sat in that position for a long time, waiting for the crowd to stop jeering. He eventually pulled himself together and looked blankly towards the camera. Secily attempted to reassure him, but she was informed that she had lost the round by the buzzer. According to The Sun, the clip was widely shared on social media and the official Instagram account of "Family Feud." Fans enjoyed the awkward moment, especially because of Harvey's expressions. "That first laugh in the audience kills me," @sumrando1994 commented.

 

"If she's talking about his, you never know she could be wrong or right," @countrygirlroxs98 joked. "There should be bonus points for those kind of reactions," @nj_1898 added. This wasn't the first time that an NSFW answer left the host and audience stunned on the show. NFL star Bruce Smith once said something similar in the Fast Money round. As per the New York Post, Harvey asked the Hall of Famer, "What tool Captain Hook would use in place of the hook if he were a handyman." The word 'hammer' was already taken so without thinking for a second Smith yelled, "Penis."

 

Harvey stopped the segment on "Celebrity Family Feud" and stood in complete silence as the former football player burst out laughing beside him. “What the f–k did he say?” Harvey asked after regaining his composure. The moment got so wild that Smith’s teammates who were present couldn't help but join in the fun. Michael Irvin and Cris Carter, shook their heads, visibly embarrassed. Smith's response set the internet ablaze as the clip was shared by netizens, and sports commentator Rich Eisen was also forced to react. “Bruce Smith with one of the all-time great game show, uh, boners. And, of course, @IAmSteveHarvey meets the moment,” he tweeted.

 

Among celebrities who gave NSFW answers on the show was Sherri Shepherd responded to the question, “Name something a lady cop might do to her husband in the bedroom," by yelling, “Cut his penis off!” Following this, Harvey took time to control his emotions and then put in a word of advice for her, “Sherri, listen to me,” he said. “This thing we’re doing, this is a game show. This isn’t therapy. You know, you’re not supposed to be up here to get out your innermost thoughts.”

