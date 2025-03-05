'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild

The man wanted to show that he wasn't boring despite the serious nature of his job.

NSFW answers from contestants aren't uncommon on 'Family Feud,' and many of them are so raunchy that even Steve Harvey is left scandalized. But fans witnessed a player showing off dance moves on the sets, which turned out to be a bit too hot to handle for the producers. The contestant named Jordan, a criminal defense lawyer, wanted to demonstrate that he was a fun person despite the serious nature of his job.

"You know, I'm not just a stuffed shirt lawyer," he confessed, to which a puzzled Harvey replied, "Okay." Jordan then bragged, "I can get down," before performing a 'stanky leg' step, after which he twerked endlessly for an amused audience. However, his risqué dance technique forced the producers to obscure his butt as he twerked sensuously low.

According to The Sun, Harvey was shocked at first, but then he burst out laughing along with the crowd. "I’m a criminal defense attorney. I want to give a quick shout-out to all my clients in jail. I’ll see you on Monday in court,” Jordan said before his raunchy act. The clip was shared on the game show's Instagram account, and fans went berserk. "He needs to start a twerk team for stuffed-shirt lawyers. Lol," an Instagram user wrote under the viral video. "Not them blurring things out," a fan joked. "You know he is doing that after he wins a case. No doubt," an online user chimed in.

Netizens kept joining the fun as one commented, "Oh, the twerk was so hot they had to censor it." The clip has been shared on YouTube, and fans could not keep calm. "Lawyers exude confidence. Add entertainment and it is pure gold," a viewer pointed out. "Every time I watch this I laugh. Thank you, Jordan," a fan praised the performance. In May last year, Harvey's patience was tested when two female contestants sandwiched him with their wild party moves and the hilarious clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Give me two people.” For Fast Money??"

According to Monsters & Critic, Harvey called the two members of the Reischel family to participate in the Fast Money round to win the $20,000 prize money. Jessie and Jenni enthusiastically volunteered and decided to dance their way to the stage. They even went on to include Harvey in their performance, and although the host was irked by their behavior, he couldn't stop their charade. At one point, Jessie made a sensual dance move by grinding her back on Harvey. The usually witty host looked mortified as she continued to move all the way up while Jenni blocked him with her cringe steps.

Harvey jokingly said, "Help me, Father," as he pretended to pray while the two tormented him with their ecstatic dancing. The riotous video ended with a stamp icon that said 'Banned' on the screen. Harvey sure has a tough time playing it cool while dealing with over-enthusiastic guests on the game show.