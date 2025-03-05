ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild

The man wanted to show that he wasn't boring despite the serious nature of his job.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant dancing weirdly (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant dancing weirdly (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

NSFW answers from contestants aren't uncommon on 'Family Feud,' and many of them are so raunchy that even Steve Harvey is left scandalized. But fans witnessed a player showing off dance moves on the sets, which turned out to be a bit too hot to handle for the producers. The contestant named Jordan, a criminal defense lawyer, wanted to demonstrate that he was a fun person despite the serious nature of his job.

"You know, I'm not just a stuffed shirt lawyer," he confessed, to which a puzzled Harvey replied, "Okay." Jordan then bragged, "I can get down," before performing a 'stanky leg' step, after which he twerked endlessly for an amused audience. However, his risqué dance technique forced the producers to obscure his butt as he twerked sensuously low.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

According to The Sun, Harvey was shocked at first, but then he burst out laughing along with the crowd. "I’m a criminal defense attorney. I want to give a quick shout-out to all my clients in jail. I’ll see you on Monday in court,” Jordan said before his raunchy act. The clip was shared on the game show's Instagram account, and fans went berserk. "He needs to start a twerk team for stuffed-shirt lawyers. Lol," an Instagram user wrote under the viral video. "Not them blurring things out," a fan joked. "You know he is doing that after he wins a case. No doubt," an online user chimed in.

 

Netizens kept joining the fun as one commented, "Oh, the twerk was so hot they had to censor it." The clip has been shared on YouTube, and fans could not keep calm. "Lawyers exude confidence. Add entertainment and it is pure gold," a viewer pointed out. "Every time I watch this I laugh. Thank you, Jordan," a fan praised the performance. In May last year, Harvey's patience was tested when two female contestants sandwiched him with their wild party moves and the hilarious clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Give me two people.” For Fast Money??"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

According to Monsters & Critic, Harvey called the two members of the Reischel family to participate in the Fast Money round to win the $20,000 prize money. Jessie and Jenni enthusiastically volunteered and decided to dance their way to the stage. They even went on to include Harvey in their performance, and although the host was irked by their behavior, he couldn't stop their charade. At one point, Jessie made a sensual dance move by grinding her back on Harvey. The usually witty host looked mortified as she continued to move all the way up while Jenni blocked him with her cringe steps.

Harvey jokingly said, "Help me, Father," as he pretended to pray while the two tormented him with their ecstatic dancing. The riotous video ended with a stamp icon that said 'Banned' on the screen. Harvey sure has a tough time playing it cool while dealing with over-enthusiastic guests on the game show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
"I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer said.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
The host of Price Is Right likes to bust some moves during the commercial breaks.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
The player's pronunciation of the word cost her big money on the show and fans were furious
6 hours ago
Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years
NEWS
Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years
Before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to who Gray greeted every day on the show.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild
NEWS
'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild
The man wanted to show that he wasn't boring despite the serious nature of his job.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
The emotional story behind the product even left the most ruthless shark in tears.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
NEWS
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
While fans have debated the topic a lot, Sajak addressed the issue long before his retirement.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
Carey made sure he kept reminding the contestant who the new legend on the show was.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
The guest had no idea that she had the possession of one of the earliest and rarest scriptures.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
The woman who had it on her bucket list to appear on the show got to drive off in her dream car.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
Harvey couldn't control his laughter, but the player kept insisting that he was right.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
There has been a surge in the price of eggs due to a shortage as well.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
Fans caught Carey red handed as he tried to help mama Kelce in the Showcase Showdown round.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
The host Steve Harvey told the player that he should have just taken the X.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
The contestant was also good at guessing the prices of items, and that made things too easy.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
4 days ago
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
NEWS
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
The boy said that he wanted to be a collector in the future as well to get rich in life.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.
4 days ago