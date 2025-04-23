ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals

Seacrest took the opportunity to congratulate the second-time 'honeymooners' with a risqué joke. 
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Contestant Christina Rinaldi and her husband Frank with Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Christina Rinaldi and her husband Frank with Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Ryan Seacrest may still not be considered at par with his predecessor on "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak, but his charm seems to be working for contestants like Christina Rinaldi and her husband Frank. The madly in love couple won a swanky Ford Bronco during the bonus round of 'Wheel of Fortune' thanks to Seacrest's rather suggestive comment. Rinaldi had earlier raved excitedly about taking a romantic holiday in Rome and renewing her vows at the Trevi Fountain for the second time with her spouse. "And you've got somebody cheering you on over there who's been watching this week and dressed for the occasion," the TV host exclaimed by pointing at Rinaldi's husband, who looked handsome in a Hawaiian outfit while cheering from backstage. "I do, that is my smoking hot five out of five husband, Frank," Christina teased. That's when Seacrest took the opportunity to congratulate the second-time 'honeymooners' with a risqué joke.

 

"I think we should all leave the building right now for these two," the veteran host commented in jest. "Good to have you smoking hot, Frank," he joked. "And if you would spin the wheel, we'll try and get you some more money. Good luck," he added. The Santa Barbara native landed on the 'P' section and chose the food and drink category to make the correct guess and win the prize. She was given “R, S, T, L, N, and E” on the puzzle board, and as per the game rules, Rinaldi selected the vowels “C, P, M, and A.” With the missing pieces, the board looked like “_ _ _C_  PEAC_.” "You knew where you were going with those," Seacrest confirmed. "Let's see how we did. A few more clues. Food and drink. That's the category," he added.

Contestant Christina Rinaldi and Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Christina Rinaldi and Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Rinaldi knew the answer even before the buzzer gave up on time, although she reluctantly declared “Juicy Peach.” “You knew it!” Seacrest exclaimed. "It's like you knew it," he repeated. "Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!" was all Christina could say as she took turns to hug the television host and her husband. The couple couldn't contain their enthusiasm when it was announced that they were the proud owners of a Ford Bronco SUV. "Christina, say aloha to your brand new Ford Bronco with comfort, durability, and beauty. It's the perfect ride for any adventure from Star Ford Lincoln Mazda $43,760."

Ford Bronco 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Ford Bronco 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

They couldn't stop thanking co-host Vanna White while checking out the Ford. The couple ended up taking home their sleek ride and also a cash prize of $59,859, as per TVInsider.

Rinaldi started off by solving the first puzzle under the “Personal Grooming in Public” category and won $1,800. 

Contestant Christina Rinaldi and Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Christina Rinaldi and Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

She then went on to the "Fondue Fountain" round and secured a luxury vacation worth $14,099 to Switzerland. Rinaldi ended up collecting $16,099 before advancing to the bonus round. Seacrest was surprised by the couple's luck and exclaimed, “A very happy couple, I would say,” towards the end.

