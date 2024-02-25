The Financial Impact Behind NBA Icon Shaq O’Neal's Appreciation of His Daughter's MOve to Georgia

Taahirah O'Neal accepts Breaking Barriers Award on behalf of Shaquille O’Neal | Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently expressed his pride in his daughter Taahirah's move to Georgia in a lighthearted yet supportive manner. In a video shared on Taahirah's Instagram, O'Neal humorously acknowledged the financial impact of her decision, stating, "I'm so proud of you even though you got me paying two rents. I'm proud of you."

Taahirah, born in 1996 to O'Neal and ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh, captured the family celebration on Instagram. The 27-year-old, previously residing in Texas, made the significant move to Georgia for a new chapter in her life. Known for his charismatic and humorous persona, O'Neal has often showcased his parenting style through social media. Despite the playful jab at handling "two rents," his underlying pride in Taahirah's achievements and decisions shines through.

Growing up in Sugar Land, Texas, Taahirah attended Clements High School and later pursued higher education in sociology and politics at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia. Graduating magna cum laude, she joined PepsiCo, Inc. in a role focusing on social media marketing and communication analysis. Her recent announcement of leaving Texas for Georgia suggests a new career or personal direction. It's noteworthy that O'Neal owns a property near Atlanta in McDonough, potentially influencing Taahirah's choice.

Shaquille O'Neal speaks during Pepsi Stronger Together | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

In a recent podcast appearance on "Dear Fathers," O'Neal candidly shared his perspective on fatherhood. Emphasizing his father's teachings on protection, provision, and love, O'Neal admitted having a special affection for his daughters. He acknowledged the unique bond created when his girls called him "Daddy" in their youth and held on to him.

Shaquille O'Neal is a proud father of three sons and three daughters. Each child is charting their path in life. Taahirah's professional success, along with her siblings' diverse pursuits, reflects the family's achievements. Myles, working as a model and aspiring DJ, showcases the O'Neal family's creative side. Shareef, a free agent after playing for NBA G League Ignite, continues his basketball journey. Amirah and Shaqir are making their mark on the basketball court at Texas Southern University while Me'Arah, a high school senior committed to playing in Florida, represents the family's athletic prowess.

The O'Neal family's diverse pursuits highlight Shaq's influence as a father and mentor, shaping their journeys. The video capturing Shaq's pride in Taahirah's move exemplifies the family's dynamic and Shaq's approach to parenting. His blend of humor, support, and candid affection reinforces the strong bonds within the O'Neal family.

